×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend November 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Buys Fine Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

Business

Frasers Group Buys Troubled Gieves & Hawkes

Business

Black Friday OK, Still Not What It Once Was

Loro Piana Partners With Charlotte Chesnais on Sculptural Candle Holders

The limited-edition objects will be unveiled at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 from Dec. 1 to 3.

Loro Piana
The Loro Piana candle holders by Charlotte Chesnais courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana is unveiling a limited edition of luxury candle holders that could double as sculptural jewels for the home. No wonder, since these exclusive objects were conceived in a collaboration with French fashion and jewelry designer Charlotte Chesnais.

With her namesake brand, Chesnais explores curved shapes that interact with the body and, similarly, the candle holders stand out with their sinuous geometries and versatility.

They are offered in three different models and in bronze, silver and gold. “I like the idea of the same shape in different materials,” Chesnais says. “Like cakes, which can taste very differently even if baked in the same mold.”

Related Galleries

She explains that the objects can have a totally different aspect if flipped or turned upside down. “I like this versatility, which I also aim for with my jewelry designs.” Indeed, she says that her earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces can also exist as stand-alone designs.

In a bit of serendipity, a few months before Loro Piana chief executive officer Damien Bertrand reached out to Chesnais, she had established “a dream list” of brands she wished to work with. “Loro Piana was on the list as I was looking for brands that give value to savoir faire, but I didn’t dare approach them,” she says humbly.

Bertrand, who joined  Loro Piana in November last year, allowed Chesnais to work freely on this project, she remarks.

Charlotte Chesnais

She credits her approach to jewelry for the sculptural shapes of the candle holders. “My background is in ready-to-wear and when I started designing jewelry, I was struggling and didn’t feel so comfortable, so I started sketching in 3D since jewelry is not flat.”

Chesnais’ first piece dates back to when she worked as a ready-to-wear designer at Balenciaga with then-creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and conceived a multiple cuff that played with proportions and could be stacked. She launched her namesake jewelry brand in 2015.

Chesnais says she is attracted to designing objects used daily, whether a spoon, a glass or a teapot. “They are useful but they have to be beautiful at the same time.”

The Loro Piana candle holders will be exhibited for the first time at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 from Dec. 1 to 3. On that occasion, they will be available for sale in Miami’s Loro Piana boutique. Subsequently, they can be purchased through personal orders globally.

Chesnais will travel to Miami and expresses her pleasure at attending the event for the first time. “I am trying to get close to the world of art, I have long been attracted to the artistic dimension, but I did not want to go [to Art Basel] without a specific reason.”

A mother of three, she also works as a consulting designer for A.P.C., Paco Rabanne and Uniqlo with a focus on accessories, shoes, bags and jewelry.

Two years ago, Chesnais opened her first store in Paris, France, on Rue d’Alger, and by the end of November or early December, she will open a second store in the French capital, located on Boulevard Saint-Germain. Her jewelry collections are also available at the likes of Bergdorf Goodman and Le Bon Marché.

Loro Piana has been evolving its interiors and home collections. In June, the Italian luxury brand introduced its new furniture designed by Raphael Navot during Milan Design Week.

The first design was the Palm Duet chaise longue launched in 2021, made using the cashfur fabric by Loro Piana Interiors.

Now the new collection includes sofas, daybeds, armchairs, stools, a side table, coffee table and an ottoman.

Loro Piana, which is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, opened a flagship store in Milan, Italy, this past spring that was conceived for the public to experience the brand’s furniture, textiles and accessories. The store is located at Loro Piana’s new headquarters at Cortile della Seta.

The flagship follows the global growth of Loro Piana Interiors, which was launched in 2006 and whose primary business was in the business-to-business market.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Hot Summer Bags

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Loro Piana Collaborates With Charlotte Chesnais on Candle Holders

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad