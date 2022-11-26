Loro Piana Partners With Charlotte Chesnais on Sculptural Candle Holders

Loro Piana is unveiling a limited edition of luxury candle holders that could double as sculptural jewels for the home. No wonder, since these exclusive objects were conceived in a collaboration with French fashion and jewelry designer Charlotte Chesnais.

With her namesake brand, Chesnais explores curved shapes that interact with the body and, similarly, the candle holders stand out with their sinuous geometries and versatility.

They are offered in three different models and in bronze, silver and gold. “I like the idea of the same shape in different materials,” Chesnais says. “Like cakes, which can taste very differently even if baked in the same mold.”

She explains that the objects can have a totally different aspect if flipped or turned upside down. “I like this versatility, which I also aim for with my jewelry designs.” Indeed, she says that her earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces can also exist as stand-alone designs.

In a bit of serendipity, a few months before Loro Piana chief executive officer Damien Bertrand reached out to Chesnais, she had established “a dream list” of brands she wished to work with. “Loro Piana was on the list as I was looking for brands that give value to savoir faire, but I didn’t dare approach them,” she says humbly.

Bertrand, who joined Loro Piana in November last year, allowed Chesnais to work freely on this project, she remarks.

Charlotte Chesnais

She credits her approach to jewelry for the sculptural shapes of the candle holders. “My background is in ready-to-wear and when I started designing jewelry, I was struggling and didn’t feel so comfortable, so I started sketching in 3D since jewelry is not flat.”

Chesnais’ first piece dates back to when she worked as a ready-to-wear designer at Balenciaga with then-creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and conceived a multiple cuff that played with proportions and could be stacked. She launched her namesake jewelry brand in 2015.

Chesnais says she is attracted to designing objects used daily, whether a spoon, a glass or a teapot. “They are useful but they have to be beautiful at the same time.”

The Loro Piana candle holders will be exhibited for the first time at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 from Dec. 1 to 3. On that occasion, they will be available for sale in Miami’s Loro Piana boutique. Subsequently, they can be purchased through personal orders globally.

Chesnais will travel to Miami and expresses her pleasure at attending the event for the first time. “I am trying to get close to the world of art, I have long been attracted to the artistic dimension, but I did not want to go [to Art Basel] without a specific reason.”

A mother of three, she also works as a consulting designer for A.P.C., Paco Rabanne and Uniqlo with a focus on accessories, shoes, bags and jewelry.

Two years ago, Chesnais opened her first store in Paris, France, on Rue d’Alger, and by the end of November or early December, she will open a second store in the French capital, located on Boulevard Saint-Germain. Her jewelry collections are also available at the likes of Bergdorf Goodman and Le Bon Marché.

Loro Piana has been evolving its interiors and home collections. In June, the Italian luxury brand introduced its new furniture designed by Raphael Navot during Milan Design Week.

The first design was the Palm Duet chaise longue launched in 2021, made using the cashfur fabric by Loro Piana Interiors.

Now the new collection includes sofas, daybeds, armchairs, stools, a side table, coffee table and an ottoman.

Loro Piana, which is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, opened a flagship store in Milan, Italy, this past spring that was conceived for the public to experience the brand’s furniture, textiles and accessories. The store is located at Loro Piana’s new headquarters at Cortile della Seta.

The flagship follows the global growth of Loro Piana Interiors, which was launched in 2006 and whose primary business was in the business-to-business market.