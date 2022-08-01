L.A.’s Next Hot Spot: A First Look at The Fleur Room

The western edge of the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles — off North Doheny Drive — is home to a number of hot spots: The West Hollywood Edition, where the fashion set drink and party; Night + Market, chef Kris Yenbamroong’s trendy Thai eatery; Bootsy Bellows, the tight-door nightclub co-owned by David Arquette; Soho House West Hollywood, the members’ club’s first West Coast outpost, and Boa Steakhouse, where social media stars go to see and be seen.

Lavo Ristorante is the newest addition on the block, serving coastal Italian-inspired dishes created by chef Ralph Scamardella (with sister locations in New York City, Las Vegas, Singapore and, most recently, San Diego). Opened in March, taking over the former Roku space at 9201 Sunset Boulevard, Tao Group Hospitality is behind the venture.

The team — known for their nightclubs, as well as dayclubs and dining experiences — now introduces The Fleur Room, a reservation-only cocktail lounge found adjacent to Lavo Ristorante (previously Blind Dragon).

The bar at The Fleur Room. Courtesy Photo

It officially opens sometime this month (date has yet to be set), but the space has already hosted a few private events for the likes of actor-comedian Kevin Hart and model Bella Hadid, who held the L.A. launch party for her non-alcoholic drinks company, Kin Euphorics (bringing out Lori Harvey and Law Roach).

“Our vision for The Fleur Room was to not only create a clandestine escape tucked away in the heart of West Hollywood, but also a destination for some of the city’s best cocktails,” said Pavan Pardasani, chief marketing office at Tao Group Hospitality. “L.A. is not short on buzzy nightlife, but we really wanted to create an intimate atmosphere that offers both privacy and the permission to let loose within the 2,000-square-foot space.”

The cocktail menu is still being finalized, with the group’s vice president of beverage, Alinea alum Craig Schoettler, behind the bar concept, but Pardasani says to expect “whimsical, handcrafted” drinks “featuring smokey vapors and dry ice presentations.”

Adorned with original artwork by American painter Kenny Scharf (brought by art adviser Elizabeth Margulies), The Fleur Room was imagined by L.A.-based interior designer Tara Bean in collaboration with the Tao’s in-house design team, led by vice president of design and development Susan Nugraha. With a capacity of 133, it seats 75 guests.

“Our aim with the overall design at The Fleur Room was to encapsulate a feeling of decadent maximalism through eclectic artwork and layered textural elements which are amplified via intimate seating vignettes throughout the space,” said Nugraha. “We partnered up with Venice-based Tara Bean Designs and were inspired by this idea of a lavish, yet playful, atmosphere that echoes Hollywood’s grandeur as seen through pleated blue wall covering, plush patterned velvet seating with marble cocktail tables, bespoke Venetian pink glass lighting, and a mirrored ceiling complete with an oversize gold flower disco ball.”