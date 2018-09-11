Maggie Gyllenhaal and Autograph Collection Hotels have unveiled the inaugural recipients of the Indie Film Project’s new Screenwriters in Residence program. Created with the mission of supporting emerging independent female film talent, Gyllenhaal selected three female screenwriters from the Black List — that features industry-favorite screenplays yet to be produced — for the residency, which will provide them space at any of the Autograph hotels worldwide. Sarah Jane Inwards, Amanda Idoko, and Chiara Towne were revealed as the winners during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

When discussing the program, Gyllenhaal, fresh from filming the next season of “The Deuce,” reflected upon ideas put forth in Virginia Woolf’s 1929 essay “A Room of One’s Own.” She and her mother, director Naomi Achs, both own copies they regard as precious.

“I just started thinking, why is it my mom and I have these precious copies of ‘A Room of One’s Own?’ And I think it’s because…it went right into my veins when I read it, because it is a truthful expression of something feminine,” she said. “It’s like a fanzine for my mom and I, and many women I think,” she continued. “The thing that really struck me was her writing about how difficult it is as a woman writer to express your whole and entire self. I think what Virginia Woolf is challenging women writers to do in her book is to find that space.”