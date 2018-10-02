COLOR CRAFT: Val Garland, makeup artist and global makeup director at L’Oréal Paris, has revisited her most memorable work in the book, “Validated! The Makeup of Val Garland.” The book, published by Laurence King, launches on Oct. 8 and retails for 35 pounds.

Split into key themes, such as Dolly Mixture, Sticky Sexy and Savage, the book is a personal memoir of Garland’s career highlights and includes quotes from industry figures such as Vivienne Westwood, Kate Moss and Gareth Pugh.

“I’ve done a ton of editorial so it felt quite natural for me to want to share this imagery. Curating the book into sections, that sums up how I like to tell the story of my work,” Garland said.

Alongside the quotes, photographs of Garland’s work can be found in abundance. There are editorials from Vogue, W and V magazine, which includes Garland’s bold and graphic looks with experimental and fantastical designs. Other photographs include images from John Galliano’s Dior spring 2002 campaign alongside catwalk makeup for Alexander McQueen dating back to 1998 and anecdotes from working with the late Lee Alexander McQueen.

“I had a lot of imagery to choose from, but at the end of the day, it’s all about the edit and what photograph sits well within the context of the store that’s being told. I just wish I could have had more pages,” said Garland.

While the 259-page book only shows a fraction of the makeup artist’s work, Garland dives into the process behind creating each look and the inspiration behind it. A highlight includes a look with honey dripping off the model’s face and in the book, Garland admits to the risk behind this impulsive move.

“Hopefully it helps to make people understand a little bit more about what makes Val Garland tick,” she said.