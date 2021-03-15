This morning’s Oscar nominations hit several historical benchmarks: Steven Yeun, nominated for best actor in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” is the first Asian American to be nominated in the category. And for the first time in Oscars history, two women were nominated in the directing category.

The two female directors nominated include Chloé Zhao, who’s favored to win, and first-time feature director Emerald Fennell. Both of their films fared well in other categories, too; the Frances McDormand-led “Nomadland” picked up nominations for best picture, best actress, best adapted screenplay and cinematography, while “Promising Young Woman” picked up nods for best picture, best original screenplay and best actress for Carey Mulligan.

After winning the best actor award at the Golden Golden Globes for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in the comedic category, Sacha Baron Cohen was shut out of a best leading actor nomination for the Oscars, but did pick up a best supporting actor nomination for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (And “Borat” did receive some love from the academy: breakout Maria Bakalova was nominated for best supporting actress, and the film was nominated for best original screenplay.)

As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated for best actor and is favored to win for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

One of the most notable surprises was Lakeith Stanfield. Until now the actor, who costars in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” failed to pick up any major nominations throughout awards season (and was campaigned as a lead actor).

In total, “Mank” led the list with 10 nominations, followed by “Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Minari,” “The Father” and “Sound of Metal,” which each picked up six nominations.

And, of course, the flipside to the list’s surprises were a few snubs. Spike Lee’s well-liked “Da Five Bloods” barely made an appearance — Terence Blanchard was nominated for best original score — mirroring the film’s omission from the Golden Globes. And Regina King’s “One Night in Miami…” failed to break through into the best picture category, as did “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” although both films fared well overall.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place live in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25.

Read on to see the full list of 2021 Oscars nominees.

Best Picture:

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Riz Ahmed — “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins — “The Father”

Gary Oldman — “Mank”

Steven Yeun — “Minari”

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Viola Davis — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day — “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby — “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand — “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan — “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sacha Baron Cohen — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom, Jr. — “One Night in Miami…”

Paul Raci — “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Glenn Close — “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman — “The Father’

Amanda Seyfried — “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn — “Minari”

Best Directing:

Thomas Vinterberg — “Another Round”

David Fincher — “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung — “Minari”

Chloé Zhao — “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell — “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Screenplay:

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Adapted Screenplay:

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami…”

“The White Tiger”

Best Feature Documentary:

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best International Feature Film:

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Cinematography:

Sean Bobbitt — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt — “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski — “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards — “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Animated Feature Film:

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Original Song:

“Fight for You” — “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Húsavík” — “Eurovision Song Contest.” Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Si (Seen)” — “The Life Ahead.” Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Speak Now” — “One Night in Miami.” Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Original Score:

“Da 5 Bloods” — Terence Blanchard

“Mank” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” — Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” — James Newton Howard

“Soul” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Costume Design

“Emma” — Alexandra Byrne

“Mank” —Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Ann Roth

“Mulan” — Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio” — Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

