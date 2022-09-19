×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: World Leaders, Royals, Family Members Gather at Westminster Abbey

Fashion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

The Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial State Crown, Scepter and Orb

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has seen many customs and traditions revisited.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Flowers
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images

LONDON — When it comes to the British royal family, there are customs and traditions for every occasion — and they all have a meaning.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has seen many of those practices revisited. One in particular has been the decoration of the queen’s coffin.

For the funeral, her casket was covered with the Royal Standard flag, which features three gold lions for England, a red lion for Scotland and a harp for Ireland. 

Sitting atop the flag was the Imperial State Crown, worn by monarchs at the end of coronation ceremonies to signal they’ve been crowned, as well at formal occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament.

Related Galleries

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Getty Images

The crown features jewels from around the world, including the Cullinan Il diamond, cut from the largest diamond in the world that was discovered in 1905 in Cullinan, South Africa; the Black Prince’s Ruby, which is actually a spinel, but until 1783 all red stones went by the name of rubies, and which was given to King Edward III in 1376 by King Peter of Castile; the Stuart Sapphire, which sits at the back of the crown after being moved to make space for the Cullinan Il, and St. Edward’s Sapphire, which is centered in the middle of the cross atop the crown and which is the oldest gemstone in the royal collection.

The Sovereign’s Scepter has been used at every coronation since 1661. However, in 1910 King George V added the Cullinan I diamond to it, which is the largest colorless cut diamond in the world. The scepter is a symbol of a monarch’s power.

The orb and cross represent the power of God and it’s a reminder to the monarch that their authority derives from above. It was first used by King Henry VIII in 1509 for his own coronation. The orb is heavily decorated with 375 pearls, 365 diamonds, 18 rubies, nine emeralds, nine sapphires, one amethyst and a piece of glass.

The Imperial State Crown, scepter and orb were all prevented from falling when atop of the coffin because there’s a mount attached to the casket under the flag. The mount was made by Colin Bowles, who holds a Royal Warrant.

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Hot Summer Bags

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad