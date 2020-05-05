Met Gala Report Card

The Met red carpet is known for hosting fashion’s most outrageous looks. Here, we delve into our most notable.

Marc Jacobs in Comme des Garçons, 2012: A-

Marc JacobsCostume Institute Gala Benefit, celebrating 'Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations', Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 07 May 2012

Marc Jacobs in Comme des Garçons, 2012.  Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs keeps proving he’s always ahead of the game. Although this seemed controversial at the time, these days a lace see-through dress is a dime a dozen at the Met Gala. The big buckle square-front shoe adds a touch of retro glam, making the overall outfit more tongue-in-cheek.

Jared Leto in Gucci, 2019: B-

Jared LetoCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019Wearing Gucci

Jared Leto in Gucci, 2019.  David Fisher/Shutterstock

This is probably the most outrageous moment in Met step history. Putting aside the Edwardian red gown and extreme embellished jeweled harness, carrying a replica of your own head as an accessory reads both scary and shocking. We know everybody is egocentric, but duplicating your own face is a little much. Let’s hope he’s in on the joke.

Lil’ Kim in Versace, 1999: B+

Lil' Kim (wearing Versace) 'Rock Style' Costume Institute Gala Metropolitan Museum of Art Nyc December 6 1999 Lil' Kim

Lil’ Kim in Versace, 1999.  Rt/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

What’s not to love about Lil’ Kim in a studded electric pink cropped top and HotPants, tonal fur coat and matching pink hair? The shock factor of this endearing throwback holds true today: if a singer showed up in this now, headlines would follow. Fearlessness never ages.

Kim Kardashian West in Givenchy, 2013: D

Kim Kardashian WestCostume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the Punk: Chaos To Couture exhibition, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 06 May 2013KIM WEARING RICCARDO TISCI

Kim Kardashian West in Givenchy, 2013.  David Fisher/Shutterstock

Although the theme was punk this year, Kim Kardashian opted to dress like your grandmother’s sofa — and the Internet went crazy for it. She became the perfect addition to any floral-styled home decor.

Katy Perry in Moschino, 2019: C-

Katy PerryCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019Wearing Moschino Custom

Katy Perry in Moschino, 2019.  Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

We always love a good chandelier — it adds a touch of glamour anywhere. But on the red carpet it reads more like Lumière from “Beauty and the Beast” than an actual gala dress. This is costume, not fashion.

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano, 2019: A

Janelle MonaeCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019Wearing Christian Siriano, Custom

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano, 2019.  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Channeling a Surrealist painting seems like an impossible task, but Janelle Monáe aced it with this Siriano colorblocking number with blinking eye and the four-hat headpiece. He managed to create an artistic conceptual piece without overwhelming the star.

John Galliano, 2001: B+

John Galliano attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's annual Gala to celebrate the 'Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years' exhibition on April 24, 2001 in New York...Article title: 'Eye: Union JackieMetropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute 2001 Gala, New York

John Galliano, 2001  Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

There is nothing better than a greased-up, muscled John Galliano in a butterfly-print green suit, designed by him. The gleaming skin, horseshoe necklace and pompadour style have a bit of Eighties Miami Beach that only make the effort even more fabulous.

Madonna in Givenchy, 2016: B

MadonnaThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016WEARING GIVENCHY

Madonna in Givenchy, 2016  David Fisher/Shutterstock

Madonna showing her derriere is not front-page news. But for the artist who has made a career of pushing people’s buttons, challenging ageism by wearing a dress specifically designed to show her backside requires a place on this list.

