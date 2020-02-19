Nobody knows better than designers how to recharge and chill in between the shows. From the best food destinations and mindful training spots to the hottest club and off-the-radar flea market, designers tells WWD their secret spots to check out during Milan Fashion Week.

“It might sound a bit pretentious, but I think that Thursday’s Giorgio’s soirée during fashion week is not to be missed.” — Giorgio Armani

“During Milan Fashion Week, we love to be in our kitchen. We always have friends and family who come to town for the week, and we enjoy hosting dinners for them.” — Luke and Lucie Meier, co-creative directors of Jil Sander

“Restaurant Da Giacomo is for sure my favorite place in Milan to swing by during fashion week. The pizza slice they offer as a welcome treat to the guests is unrivaled.” — Massimo Giorgetti, creative director of MSGM

“Flea markets are maybe hackneyed, but they still represent a source of energy and inspiration for my work, for the pleasure of seeing those places, meet new people and discover new things. I’d suggest the flea market on Piazzale Cuoco, which differently from the one at the Navigli District, is less known, more messed up and interesting. It takes place every Sunday and it looks like a souk where you can find literally everything: frames, table lamps, photographs, books, vinyl records, cameras, spikes, taps, dishes, knitwear, tools, unused spare parts, jewels, knickknacks, tablecloths, boxes and toys. It’s a not-to-be-missed visit, as much as Palazzo Brera, my favorite place in Milan. It’s a cultural center established by Maria Theresa of Austria to nurture people’s needs: knowledge and beauty. The Accademia di Belle Arti art academy takes center stage there and is surrounded by the national library featuring extremely rare books; the Applied General Physics institute to study the world’s phenomena; the Orto Botanico botanical garden to find beauties growing from the land, and the Pinacoteca art gallery gathering works of art from different schools: Venetian, Lombard, Flemish. A collection the Louvre envies.” — Antonio Marras

“During the days leading up to my show, I always finish working very late and after getting out of the office I stroll around along the streets lined with trees. Every time I find myself on Via Orti and have dinner at Bettola di Piero. It’s not just a restaurant for me, it feels like home. The checkered tablecloths, the simple menu and the owners’ warm and quintessentially Milanese hospitality remind me I have to go to bed early to start a new day of fittings.” — Lorenzo Serafini, creative director of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

“Giacomo Bistrot because it makes you always feel at home.” — Gilda Ambrosio, co-creative director The Attico

“Le Specialità on Sunday at the tail end of fashion week.” — Giorgia Tordini, co-creative director The Attico

“As I get older and the more fashion weeks I do, I realize it’s less about fashion and more about supporting friends and doing meaningful things. My personal time has become the most important part of fashion week. I used to go through it and not exercise for three weeks straight, but now I couldn’t imagine that. Now I do Yin Yoga with Marco Migliavacca at Hohm Street Yoga, who is incredible. If you’re into other types of yoga I would also recommend checking out CityZen, which does drop-in classes and events, too. Myself and my inspiring friend Giselle Bridger are running a Yoni Workshop there in March, so if you’re still in the city, come check us out.” — J. J. Martin, creative director of La DoubleJ

“There’s not one single place during fashion week I would not miss, but rather the events letting you discover new places in Milan that are usually closed to the public throughout the rest of the year. I’m passionate about modern, ancient, industrial architecture and fashion has the ability to put the focus on the great treasures that we have in Milan.” — Carolina Castiglioni, founder and creative director of Plan C