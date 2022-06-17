×
Milan’s New Openings Show Signs of Optimism and Newness

In town for Milan's Men's Fashion Week? Here's where and how you can chill, shop and more.

Yapa restaurant, Milan
Yapa restaurant, Milan Courtesy image / Björn Ceder

MILANMilan is bustling with new hotel, restaurant and retail openings.

The new spots are opening as Milan sees an influx of tourism with events including design week and the upcoming men’s fashion week, and as people get back together after more than two years of the pandemic.

From the quintessentially Milanese new or restored hotels such as V Maison and the Park Hyatt to eclectic spots such as the newest Palm Angels store and Yapa fusion restaurant, up to the colorful Bitossi Home boutique, WWD shares the hottest addresses to discover during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. 

Yapa Milano

Inside the Yapa restaurant what initially leaps to the eyes is the carefully orchestrated decor, its neutral and elegant tones and soft lighting create a relaxing but rather sensational environment. Edgy and inspiring, Yapa doesn’t want to be just a nice venue. The restaurant, helmed by chef Matteo Pancetti, also offers a well-thought-out selection of dishes that combine different cultures with a clear ethos — sharing — which is why clients are encouraged to enjoy dinner on the counter overlooking the kitchen.

Yapa Restaurant in Milan
Inside the Yapa restaurant in Milan. Courtesy image / Björn Ceder

Dishes are intended to be shared without a precise distinction between appetizers, first and second courses. Finger-licking plates include a doughnut filled with a crunchy swordfish, lettuce and tartare sauce, the Conchinita Pibil tacos with black pig, red onions and jalapeños, a wagyu beef with basil thai, green beans, lemongrass and white rice and a salad with green papaya, red shrimp, coconut, peanuts and thai pepper.

Pancetti, who has Tuscan origins and started working in cuisine at the age of 15, and cooked alongside Sergi Arola, said: “A blend of Mediterranean passion, Asian precision and South American spirit, my cuisine reflects the lands, peoples and cultures that have inspired me on my life journey, instinctively absorbing aromas, creating connections and expressing myself through the sensory language of food.”

The food at Yapa Restaurant, Milan
The food at Yapa restaurant in Milan. Courtesy image

Fancy a nice cocktail while enjoying dinner? Yapa has an articulated cocktail offering, curated by mixologist Matias Sarli, made with niche spirits, infused with plants and flowers, while the wine list, curated by sommelier Alfonso Bonvini, includes ethically produced labels.

A restaurant worth visiting to feel catapulted in a South American vibe, while tasting Asian flavors and enjoying the meal just as Italians do.

Yapa Ristorante
Viale Montenero, 34 – 20135
Tel. +39-349-127-4217
booking@ya-pa.com
ya-pa.com

Bitossi Shop 

Bitossi, the homeware brand that specializes in cutlery, tableware and accessories, opened its first store in Milan last week. Famous for its colorful and eccentric plates, glasses and knickknacks such as candles, tablecloths, vases and more, the brand was founded in 1921 by the Bitossi family and has been part of the register of Storied Italian Companies since 2014.

Bitossi Shop in Milan
The Bitossi shop in Milan. Courtesy image / erictacchini

The flagship is quite a representation of the brand identity: subtly colorful, sometimes eccentric and bold, with a vintage feel. Customers are welcomed by a dinner table always set and ready, showcasing Bitossi’s newest collections and offering tips on how to style the table. 

Bitossi shop in Milan
The Bitossi shop in Milan. Courtesy image / erictacchini

The boutique also features Emporio, a space dedicated to a selection of vintage pieces, scouted and curated by the brand. 

Bitossi Home
Via Santa Marta, 19 – 20123
bitossihome.it
Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

V Maison 

Opened last week during Milan Design Week, luxury hotel V Maison is located in Milan’s arty Brera district inside an early-20th-century building, renovated internally and externally by the design team of V Maison Interior.

V Maison Hotel in Milan
V Maison Hotel in Milan. Courtesy image

Owned by Veronica Zimbaro, the hospitality inn, which already counts a location in Sicily, intends to expand its footprint and clientele with the opening by offering solutions catering to businessmen and leisure travelers, thanks to its strategic location, a two-minute walk away from the Pinacoteca di Brera museum. This boutique hotel counts 16 suites, terraces and a private garden. 

V Maison hotel in Milan
V Maison hotel in Milan. Courtesy image

The rooms are all characterized by the use of parquet flooring and earthy tones. The Junior Suite Mansarda has a private terrace overlooking the garden ,while inside the Bijoux Giardino room guests can enjoy the luxury of a private garden.

V Maison
Via Tommaso da Cazzaniga, 2 – 20121
vmaison.it
For bookings:
+39-02-62086868

Palm Angels Flagship

After Las Vegas and Miami, Palm Angels has opened its third store on Milan’s Via Verri in the Golden Triangle tony shopping district. The units marks the brand’s first store in Italy and Europe, and a milestone for the street-inflected fashion label.

The 1,614 square-foot store, conceived by Palm Angels’ creative director Francesco Ragazzi and French architectural firm Gilles & Boissier covers three floors. On the ground floor, geometric lines, glossy surfaces and a palette of cold tones dominate. A granite staircase leads to the basement, a warm and enveloping space, evocative of Californian landscapes.

Palm Angels store in Milan
The Palm Angels store in Milan. Courtesy image

The second floor features walnut wood paneling and rough concrete walls, oak beams on the ceiling and granite tiled flooring. Furniture was designed by Gilles & Boissier, except for the folk aesthetics of Christian Astuguevieille’s artistic seating. The store has a predominantly  minimalistic and industrial tinge, accented by color splashes such as hot pink for a fun and contemporary touch.

Palm Angels store in Milan
The Palm Angels store in Milan. Courtesy image

“It is a place with two souls: on one hand we see the classic bourgeois vibe of Milan, my city, on the other the brutalist aesthetic typical of Los Angeles buildings, where it all started,” Ragazzi said.

The collection is displayed haphazardly on shelves, metal displayers and wooden cabinets highlighting signature pieces. Palm Angels’ first home collection drop, including pillows, blankets, notebooks, candles and other accessories, is also available at the unit.

Palm Angels
Via Verri, 4
palmangels.com

Chagall Exhibition at Mudec 

The Mudec museum hosts “March Chagall. A Two Worlds History” exhibition promoted by the Municipality of Milan and curated by the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

The show, running through July, delves deep into the artist’s cultural background showcasing more than 100 artworks donated mostly by Chagall’s family and friends to the Israel Museum.

Chagall Exhbition, Mudec Milano
The Chagall Exhibition at the Mudec in Milan. Courtesy image

Marc Chagall’s work focuses on the crucial events of 20th-century Europe: from urbanization and secularization to the Russian Revolution, from the two world wars to the forced migration of millions of people.

Inside the exhibitions, visitors will be able to explore Chagall’s artistic persona throughout four sections: the first one focused on Chagall’s Jewish culture, the second based on the overarching theme of nostalgia; the third diving into his inspirations, and the fourth explaining how the artist’s move to France influenced his creativity. 

MUDEC Milano 
Via Tortona, 56 – 20144
mudec.it 
Chagall exhibition opened until July 30

Park Hyatt 

After two years of complete renovation, the Park Hyatt hotel finally reopened its doors. Thanks to the restyling, the five-star luxury hospitality structure is offering new experiences to clients who will be able to enjoy an enviable location, comfortable and elegant bedrooms and an exquisite restaurant.

Park Hyatt Milano
The Park Hyatt in Milan. Courtesy image

Boasting direct access to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade and a stone’s throw from the Duomo, the hotel’s new look is marked by a natural palette recalling Milanese elegance and use of precious materials such as marble and oak. The 106 rooms have been completely redesigned to offer clients an elevated and exclusive stay. Details include: warm-toned walls, oak parqueting and the original travertine marble, which comes from Breccia Medicea quarries. An additional 25 suites are nearing completion.

Pellico 3 restaurant inside Park Hyatt Milano
The Pellico 3 restaurant inside the Park Hyatt in Milan. Courtesy image

The imposing Cupola, a glass dome 29 feet high, welcomes guests at the entrance, before they enjoy an aperitif at the Mio Lab bar, which also boasts an outside garden, or dine at the Pellico 3 restaurant, renowned for its fine dining cuisine, courtesy of chef Guido Paternollo.

Park Hyatt
Via Tommaso Grossi, 1 – 20121
hyatt.com
+39-02-8821-1234

