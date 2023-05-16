×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Monsieur Dior Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes’ Hotel Martinez

He will make his debut at the new beachside restaurant on the opening day of the film festival, before taking over the main restaurants later this year.

Chef Jean Imbert Cannes Film Festival Hotel Martinez
Chef Jean Imbert will take over the top chef spot at the Hotel Martinez. BOBY / Courtesy Jean Imbert

When he was 16, chef Jean Imbert spent the Cannes Film Festival peeling carrots in the kitchens of the Palais and passed time sitting on benches hoping to get a glimpse of his favorite directors.

“Sometimes I would wait for hours just to maybe cross Martin Scorsese or Steven Spielberg or George Lucas. It wasn’t like being a ‘fan,’ I was just passionate about the cinema. I was passionate about movies,” he said.

After he won France’s version of “Top Chef,” Cannes Film Festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux called him up to cook for the president’s dinner. That year Steven Spielberg was head of the jury.

Related Galleries

“I still have the picture in my phone,” he said of a snap of him and his brothers posing with the famous director. “For me, it was crazy.”

Now he’ll return to Cannes as the head chef of the storied Hotel Martinez, debuting the first day of the festival.

“It’s a life connection, in a sense. I don’t know if it was ‘meant to be,’ but when they proposed it to me — and I say no to a lot of projects — I couldn’t say no, because it’s part of my own story,” he said.

He’ll start this festival opening the Martinez beach restaurant on Tuesday, which will host the festival’s Jeune Cinema dinner, L’Oréal’s Lights on Women Award gala, and many of the festival’s famously languorous lunches, including one hosted by Carita creative director and celebrity hairstylist John Nollet. Imbert will take over the hotel’s main restaurant later this year.

“It’s a double challenge taking over the Martinez and doing the Cannes Film Festival. It’s going to be big, it’s going to be complicated, and it’s going to be very challenging. But this is why we do this job,” he said. “Every hour will count.”

To debut a new restaurant on the opening day of the biggest event of the year is bold, but Imbert’s career has been marked by such moves.

He opened his first restaurant in Paris at the age of 22, and went on to his TV victory nine years later. The win vaulted him to instant fame, and since then he’s collaborated with Pharrell Williams on pop-up restaurants in Saint-Tropez and Ibiza, cooked for Beyoncé and Jay-Z on tour, and was named the successor to Alain Ducasse at the Plaza Athénée in 2020.

Imbert is also the chef at the Monsieur Dior restaurant in the brand’s Avenue Montaigne flagship, where he imbues his dishes with fashion references, particularly for the dinners that follow shows from menswear designer Kim Jones or womenswear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“It’s cliché to say that food is also storytelling, but it is so true. People want to project themselves and the food is not the king of the project. Food has to be linked to the design of the collection,” he said. He spent three years researching Christian Dior and the history of the house just to find the right links from the brand’s history to create the restaurant.

In Cannes, he has secretly spent months sussing out the Martinez, tasting the food and reimagining what a modern menu can be. “We’re asking ourselves what is the balance [of a menu] in the South of France in 2023 and then taking a bit of a longer view,” he said, emphasizing that this is not a film festival pop-up. “The hospitality world is moving really fast, but you have to project yourself in a few years’ time. Making something successful for two weeks is easy. Taking over a palace like the Martinez is more to be involved in creating something that will last for a long time.”

Still, he said, a restaurant is always changing and he’s always looking for new ideas and inspirations. “I never think something is ‘done.’ I always want to move and think, ‘How can we do better, how can we improve things?’”

Imbert intends to play up the hotel’s connections with cinema. The beach menu will be designed to look like a film poster, while the 150 seats will be directors’ chairs emblazoned with the names of famous actors and directors from the movie world.

“I love the details in our hospitality job because this is what makes a difference — it’s down to details. So I’m working a lot on everything from the water glasses to the napkins, everything.”

Imbert will differentiate from what he does at Plaza Athénée by drawing on the cuisine of the South of France. “At the Martinez, if you open a window you have the Mediterranean before your eyes, and it’s something that I can’t do in Paris,” he said of being inspired by the local produce and seafood.

Imbert is so devoted to film and the festival that he returns every year — he even shared a photo of two decades worth of saved badges on Instagram — not only to cook for private events and brand dinners such as Dior, but also to line up for the legendary early morning screenings.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is on his wish list this year, as is the new Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He has a busy schedule helming the kitchen, but still has his badge ready.

“I’m sad because I see that it’s close to four hours long. It’s going to be complicated, but I will try,” he said of the Scorsese film.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Hot Summer Bags

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Top Chef Jean Imbert Takes Over Cannes' Hotel Martinez

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad