10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021

A guide to the new movies hitting Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and other streaming servies this month.

10 New Movies to Stream in
A still from "Being the Ricardos" Glen Wilson/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

A long list of new films will be available to stream this month.

Netflix is adding a host of new films to its offerings in December, including the highly anticipated dark comedy, “Don’t Look Up,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who go on an aggressive media tour to get the world to care about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.

The streaming service will also debut two films that made an impact during recent film festivals: “The Power of the Dog,” which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a temperamental rancher, and “The Lost Daughter,” which follows a woman who becomes fixated on a young mother and her daughter.

On HBO Max, the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise will debut for a short time. The film brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as their beloved characters, Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new movies to stream in December 2021. Read on for more.

“The Power of the Dog”
Stream on Netflix on Dec. 1

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “The Power of the Dog” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Starring Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” follows a temperamental rancher who torments his brother’s new wife and her teenage son, but finds himself unexpectedly falling in love. The film also stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

“Encounter”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “Encounter” Courtesy of Amazon Studios

“Encounter” follows the story of a decorated Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an alien threat. The movie stars Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer.

“The Unforgivable”
Stream on Netflix on Dec. 10

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “The Unforgivable” KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX

Starring Sandra Bullock, “The Unforgivable” follows a woman released from prison who reenters into a society that is unwilling to forgive her for her violent crime.

“The Hand of God”
Stream on Netflix on Dec. 15

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “The Hand of God” Gianni Fiorito

The coming-of-age film follows a young boy named Fabietto Schisa living at a tumultuous point in Naples in the 1980s when he is saved from a freak accident by a soccer legend.

“Mother/Android”
Stream on Hulu on Dec. 17

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “Mother/Android” HULU

The sci-fi film follows a young couple as they embark on a journey to escape their country as it’s caught in a war with artificial intelligence. The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith.

“Swan Song”
Stream on Apple TV+

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “Swan Song” Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Swan Song,” starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina and others, follows a father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is expecting his second child with his wife. He is presented with an alternative solution to shield his family from the grief of losing him, but struggles with the idea of changing his family’s fate.

“Being the Ricardos”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “Being the Ricardos” Glen Wilson/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

The biopic focuses on the romantic and professional relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and gives an in-depth look at Ball’s iconic sitcom, “I Love Lucy.” The film stars Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Arnaz.

“The Matrix Resurrections”
Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 22

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “The Matrix Resurrections” Courtesy of HBO Max

Coming to HBO Max for a limited time, the film is the latest from the fan-favorite “Matrix” franchise. The film sees the return of Reeves and Moss as their characters Neo and Trinity, respectively, with the former finding himself back in the Matrix.

“Don’t Look Up”
Stream on Netflix on Dec. 24

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “Don’t Look Up” NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

The star-studded film, featuring DiCaprio, Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more, follows two astronomers who discover there is an approaching comet that will destroy Earth and try their hardest to get the government and the public to care.

“The Lost Daughter”
Stream on Netflix on Dec. 31

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021
A still from “The Lost Daughter” YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX © 2021

“The Lost Daughter” follows Leda, a woman who is overwhelmed with intense memories of motherhood after she becomes transfixed by a young mother and her daughter that she sees on the beach. The film is the directorial debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal and stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal and more.

