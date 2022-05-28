Murakami Moment: New York and L.A. Exhibitions Celebrate the Artist This Spring

Takashi Murakami is having a moment.

The Japanese artist — who has collaborated with Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish and Kanye West, among others, and whose work encompasses fashion, film, animation and NFTs — is being celebrated with a pair of immersive exhibitions on the East and West Coasts.

Open through June 25 at the Gagosian New York, and occupying galleries at both 976 and 980 Madison Avenue, “An Arrow Through History” looks at how Murakami is connecting the physical and digital aspects of his practice, by featuring the Clone x NFT avatars he developed in collaboration with Nike-owned RTFKT Studios. For the show, the NFTs have been translated from the metaverse into hand-painted portraits and figurative sculptures.

Another section is devoted to the paintings that inspired his “Murakami.Flowers” NFT project, touching on his career-long Superflat and 1980s video game aesthetic influences.

“Since Pop Art, there hasn’t been any huge monumental art movement. And NFT kind of is that big movement…moving forward, many young artists and art students might debut their NFT art and almost simultaneously have a museum art show,” Murakami told WWD.

An immersive VR component, created by RTFKT, is accessible through onsite VR headsets. Gallery visitors can activate Snapchat lenses to view AR animations in each gallery and on the building’s exterior. And should visitors want to purchase any of the works, the Gagosian now accepts cryptocurrency.

Takashi Murakami: Clone X × Takashi Murakami #1 Murakami Arhat, 2022 at the Gagosian. © 2022 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved/Courtesy Gagosian