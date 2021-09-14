Naomi Osaka on Her Met Gala Look

Naomi Osaka was one of the hosts at the 2021 Met Gala, and she took the assignment seriously. Working with Louis Vuitton, she wore a dress that used a print made by her sister Mari, an ode to their Japanese and Haitian heritage. The look was custom-made for Osaka, starting with the digital watercolor Mari made and built into a creation of 22 ruffles requiring 18 meters of leather satin by Nicolas Ghesquiere. The overall outfit took 150 hours to complete.

Below, Osaka breaks down the outfit.

What is the inspiration behind your look for the Met?

“This look was an ode to my Japanese and Haitian heritage. My sister actually designed the print herself, which incorporated a really cool koi fish design. We really wanted to celebrate where we come from and the way our multicultural background reflects the diversity of America.”

What was it like working with your sister on this?

“My sister and I work on a lot of fashion and design projects together, but this one was really special. We did a few sketches, and then had a long meeting with Nicolas [Ghesquiere, Vuitton’s creative director] where we shared ideas between the three of us. He’s been so great to work with and I’m really grateful he was able to guide us and help bring the vision to life.”

Who inspires you fashion wise?

“I’m always drawn to pieces that are totally unique, and also looks that tell a story. I think that’s actually why I love my Met look so much – because it does both of those things. The dress, the hair and the makeup were all unique, and the full look helps to tell the story of both my own background and also the cultural beauty of America.”

What does it mean to be an American in this moment?

“I think America is all about acceptance and opportunity. If we support each other and help each other, we can accomplish so much more collectively. I’m honored to be a co-chair of the Met Gala alongside several others who have been such strong leaders recently.”

Naomi Osaka’s Met Ball look by Louis Vuitton Gregoire VIEILLE