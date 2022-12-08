National Board of Review Unveils 2022 Honorees

At the annual National Board of Review awards ceremony, the stakes are relatively low for the audience: all of the winners have been revealed ahead of the gala celebration. The awards recognize excellence in filmmaking, and often serve as an indication of which films and actors are likely to be recognized throughout awards season in the coming months. The 2022 NBR winners, revealed Thursday, will be honored on Jan. 8 at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. Willie Geist is slated to host.

The NBR has announced its 2022 honorees. Box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick” took best film, with Steven Spielberg earning a best director nod for “The Fabelmans.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead Michelle Yeoh was named best actress, and Colin Farrell takes best actor for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The Irish film was a repeat winner, picking up best original screenplay for director Martin McDonagh and best supporting actor for Brendan Gleeson.

Here’s a full list of the 2022 National Board of Review 2022 honorees:

Best Film: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Director: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Adapted Screenplay : Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Breakthrough Performance : Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Breakthrough Performance : Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans”

Best Directorial Debut : Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Best Animated Feature : “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On “

Best International Film : “Close”

Best Documentary : “Sr.“

Best Ensemble : “Women Talking “

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography : Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick “

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Argentina, 1985 “

Top Films (in alphabetical order) :

“Aftersun “

“Avatar: The Way of Water “

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once “

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery “

“RRR”

“Till “

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order) :

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985 “

“Decision to Leave”

“EO “

“Saint Omer”

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order) :

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“All That Breathes”

“Descendant “

“Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb”

“Wildcat ”

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order) :

“Armageddon Time”

“Emily the Criminal “

“The Eternal Daughter”

“Funny Pages “

“The Inspection”

“Living”

“A Love Song”

“Nanny “

“The Wonder”

“To Leslie”