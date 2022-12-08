×
National Board of Review Unveils 2022 Honorees

Winners include "Top Gun: Maverick" for best film and Steven Spielberg for best director.

A still from "Top Gun: Maverick."
A still from "Top Gun: Maverick." Courtesy

At the annual National Board of Review awards ceremony, the stakes are relatively low for the audience: all of the winners have been revealed ahead of the gala celebration. The awards recognize excellence in filmmaking, and often serve as an indication of which films and actors are likely to be recognized throughout awards season in the coming months. The 2022 NBR winners, revealed Thursday, will be honored on Jan. 8 at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. Willie Geist is slated to host.

The NBR has announced its 2022 honorees. Box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick” took best film, with Steven Spielberg earning a best director nod for “The Fabelmans.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead Michelle Yeoh was named best actress, and Colin Farrell takes best actor for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The Irish film was a repeat winner, picking up best original screenplay for director Martin McDonagh and best supporting actor for Brendan Gleeson.

Here’s a full list of the 2022 National Board of Review 2022 honorees:

Best Film: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Director: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

