The National Portrait Gallery Rebrands for Spring Opening

The rebrand includes a new monogram, logotype, typeface and color palette.

The National Portrait Gallery
A new look for The National Portrait Gallery Courtesy of The National Portrait Gallery

LONDONA timely rebrand.

The National Portrait Gallery is finally opening its doors on June 23 after being closed for refurbishments since June 2020.

The museum is undergoing a massive transformation, physically and digitally across all of its channels with the help of creative designers Edit Brand Studio and brand strategists Boardroom Consulting.

The rebrand includes a new monogram, logotype, typeface and color palette inspired by historic reference points and the gallery’s extensive collection of portraits.

“Building on the concept of our architectural renovation, which is to reveal and celebrate our history while creating a Gallery fit for 21st-century audiences, our new brand reflects our rich heritage, but reimagined to be more relevant to more people in 2023 and beyond,” said Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery.

The initials NPG will be seen throughout the gallery, from the metalwork of railings, embossed onto furniture to the original mosaics, which can be found in Sir George Scharf’s workbook from 1893, the museum’s first director.

A new look for The National Portrait Gallery
A new look for The National Portrait Gallery. Courtesy of The National Portrait Gallery

Illustrator and typographer Peter Horridge, famed for his logos and crests created for the Royal Household and King Charles, Admiralty Arch, Liverpool Football Club and Liberty’s department store, used it as a new symbol for the gallery.

“The new brand expresses our ambition to be a place for everyone, full of life and filled with life stories and we are excited to share more over the coming months,” said Denise Vogelsang, director of communications and digital at the gallery.

The museum’s first year of major exhibitions on display includes “The Time Is Always Now: Black Artists Reimagine Representation” (Feb. 22 to May 19, 2024); “Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream In” (March 21 to June 30, 2024); “Yevonde: Life and Colour” (June 22 to Oct. 15); “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” (June 28 to Oct. 1); “David Hockney: Drawing From Life” (Nov. 2 to Jan. 21, 2024), and “Taylor Wessing Photo Prize” (Nov. 9 to Feb. 25, 2024).

