×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend November 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Buys Fine Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

Business

Frasers Group Buys Troubled Gieves & Hawkes

Business

Black Friday OK, Still Not What It Once Was

Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season

According to the streaming service, holiday content viewing increased 30 percent from 2019 to 2021, based on hours viewed.

The Noel Diary. Justin Hartley as Jake Turner in The Noel Diary. Cr. KC Bailey/Netflix © 2022.
Justin Hartley in "The Noel Diary," released on Nov. 24. KC Bailey/Netflix

“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10.

She and Lindsay Lohan, that is.

They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen.

The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge owner” (played by “Glee” actor Chord Overstreet) and his daughter days before Christmas.

Related Galleries

It’s the classic, girl-meets-boy holiday rom-com.

And it’s one of the latest additions to Netflix’s growing film catalogue. It’s “the modern Hallmark Channel” for the younger consumer, says Neil Saunders, managing director of data analytics and consulting company GlobalData. “They’re the ones now serving up a lot of these holiday movies.”

Christmas in Wonderland. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in Christmas in Wonderland. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2021
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in “Falling for Christmas.” Scott Everett White/Netflix

“The holiday movie category is extremely important, especially as we get into the start of November,” Saunders says. “They’re suitable for a wide range of demographics and age groups. They have good viewing figures and pull in people from across the spectrum.”

It was in 2017 that Netflix released its first produced holiday movie, “A Christmas Prince,” then two sequels, “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” (2018) and “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby” (2019).

“They’re looking to have a range of really quite solid, entertaining movies that are very, very lighthearted,” Saunders says of Netflix, which counts 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.

On Nov. 17, Netflix unveiled “Christmas With You,” another rom-com starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., then U.K’s “Christmas on Mistletoe Farm” nearly a week later, a family story about “love and romance, animals and friendship.” Then came “The Noel Diary,” a road movie with Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss, directed by Charles Shyer (“Father of the Bride”). Next, there’s Brazilian comedy “Christmas Full of Grace” (“Um Natal Cheio De Graça”), followed by “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” an animation produced by Timeless Films, with Axis Studios, brought to life by Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Jesse Buckley, out Dec. 2.

“Over the past five years, we’ve built a sizable library of Netflix holiday content and a proven dedicated audience who have made our films part of their holiday traditions, returning year after year to watch both our new holiday offerings as well as revisit their past favorites….Everyone could use some holiday cheer and we aim to bring a wide variety — joyous family comedies, magically festive romances, delicious sugar fixes and reimagined holiday classics,” says Christina Rogers, director of independent film at Netflix, in a statement.

She oversees many of Netflix’s holiday films, which are being watched more and more.

According to the streaming service, holiday content viewing increased 30 percent from 2019 to 2021, based on hours viewed. And 50 percent of Netflix subscribers watched at least one holiday title in November and December of last year.

“There is a little bit of an uptick in subscription numbers around the holidays, because people want to buy into the platforms that deliver them good content,” Saunders says. “Holiday movies definitely help with that. There is a benefit to getting new subscribers, but for the most part, really it’s about satisfying existing subscribers and making sure there’s great content on there for them and making sure that they tune into Netflix when they want to be entertained or get into the holiday spirit.”

So, what makes a good holiday flick?

It’s all about “a feel-good” element, says Damian, who also produced “The Christmas Waltz” and “Much Ado About Christmas” — “snow,” “baking” and “twinkling lights.”

Netflix’s 5 Most Popular* Holiday Films

  1. “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” (2020): Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reunite as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
  2. “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018): Kurt Russell stars as Santa Claus (with a cameo from Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus) in a family-friendly adventure movie.
  3. “Love Hard” (2021): After connecting with a guy on a dating app, a young woman learns she’s been catfished after flying to surprise him for Christmas, with Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet and Jimmy O. Yang.
  4. “Holidate” (2020): Two singles decide to be each other’s plus-ones, with Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.
  5. “The Princess Switch” (2018): Starring Vanessa Hudgens in multiple roles, it’s the first of three in the film series.

*based on hours viewed in their first 28 days in the U.S., according to Netflix

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Hot Summer Bags

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Netflix's Top 5 Most Popular Holiday Movies, What to Watch This Season

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad