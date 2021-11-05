Four New Art Gallery Shows to Check Out in November

From Tribeca and Chelsea to the Upper East Side, here are four recently opened gallery exhibitions to carry you into the holiday season — and Miami Art Week at the end of the month.

Kandis Williams: “A Line” at 52 Walker

David Zwirner opened a new gallery space concept, 52 Walker, in late October. The Tribeca gallery is led by curator Ebony L. Haynes, and is dedicated to extended exhibition timelines and providing a platform for early and mid-career artists outside the traditional gallery format. The space’s inaugural show is “A Line,” featuring multimedia work by L.A.-based artist Kandis Williams in her first solo New York exhibition. Her work on view explores themes including nationalism, white supremacy and authority through the lens of dance, video, collage and sculpture. On view through Jan. 8, 2022.

Hilma af Klint: “Tree of Knowledge” at David Zwirner

Up at its 69th street gallery location, David Zwirner is exhibiting a recently discovered set of eight watercolors by Hilma af Klint, created between 1913 and 1915. The suite of paintings, which all feature a depiction of a tree, are owned by a private collector and were originally a gift from the artist to philosopher Rudolf Steiner. On view through Dec. 18, 2021.

Drift: “Past, Present, Future” at Pace

Amsterdam-based design collective Drift — known for their experimental light installations — are exhibiting new and recent works at Pace on 25th street. The gallery show coincides with several other New York projects, including their immersive multimedia exhibition “Fragile Future” at The Shed and a permanent commission at Rockefeller Plaza. Works on view at Pace include new sculptures from their Materialism series and an augmented reality work. On view through Dec. 18, 2021.

Alice Trumball Mason: “Shutter Paintings” at Washburn Gallery

Sixteen of the late artist’s paintings are going on view at Washburn Gallery — a short walk from the Whitney Museum, where Mason’s work headlines “Labyrinth of Forms,” an all-female exhibition of abstract works. Mason, who worked in New York’s avant-garde scene during the early to mid-1900s, was a founding member of the American Abstract Artists group, and in recent years is finally getting recognized on par with her male peers like Josef Albers. Her “Shutter Paintings” offer an introduction to her striking approach to color and shape. On view through Jan. 8, 2022.

Alice Trumbull Mason, “Dark Pressure” (1963).

