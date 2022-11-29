11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022

For the month of December, leading streaming services are set to debut a number of documentaries and docuseries across genres.

Some of the upcoming documentaries available to stream star Robert Downey Jr., Idina Menzel and Richard Branson. Many of the series and films uncover scandals, including the alleged sexual abuse that occurred in the Christian denomination La Luz del Mundo; events like the 2015 Narvarte neighborhood murder in Mexico, and the story of a con man who scammed the French out of millions of euros.

Among Netflix’s documentaries coming out this month is one about the life and cinematic works of Robert Downey Jr.’s father, Robert Downey Sr.

Here is a roundup of 11 documentaries to stream in December 2022.

“Branson”

Streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 1

“Branson”





COURTESY OF HBO

The docuseries focuses on the life of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson before he made history in July 2021 by becoming the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft. Preparing for the brave trip ahead, Branson sits down with critically acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith for a candid conversation. The conversation, split into four parts, shows the Virgin founder opening up about his entrepreneurial career, including the power of taking risks and possessing unwavering optimism.

“The Masked Scammer”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 1

A new true crime documentary, “The Masked Scammer” tells the story of a master con man who scammed French elites out of millions of euros. Directed by Dominic Sivyer and Yvann Yagchi, the work features interviews with the scammer’s fellow accomplices and victims.

“Sr.”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 2

A still image from “Sr.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Directed by Chris Smith and Robert Downey Jr. as one of its producers, the emotionally raw project explores the life of Downey’s father, underground filmmaker Robert Downey Sr, who is most known for his 1969 comedy “Putney Swope.” Along with showcasing Downey Sr’s work, the piece also touches on morality and intergenerational relationships, specifically the one between Downey Jr. and Sr.

“Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo”

Streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 6

“Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo.” COURTESY OF HBO

The heart-wrenching documentary dives into La Luz del Mundo, a private Christian denomination. Unfolding in three parts, the docuseries delves into the alleged sexual abuse a number of members, including some minors, experienced at the hands of certain leaders in the secret institution.

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?”

Streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 9

The documentary follows the life of Academy Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel and her ultimate goal of becoming a headline performer at Madison Square Garden, a dream she accomplished in 2018. Menzel digs deep into her life, including balancing a busy work schedule and being a mom.

“Retrograde”

Streaming on National Geographic on Dec. 9

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman, “Retrograde” focuses on the last nine months of the U.S.’s 20-year war with Afghanistan. The film captures a look into the final moments of the historic event, showcasing multiple perspectives from U.S. special forces units, Afghan generals and civilians who are trying to flee the country. It will first premiere on National Geographic on Dec. 9.

“Last Chance U: Basketball”

Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 13

A still image from “Last Chance U: Basketball” Season 2. COURTESY OFNETFLIX

The Greg Whiteley-directed sports docuseries will arrive for its second season. The series, which captures the journey of young athletes on a community college basketball team who have hopes of going pro, will highlight the team members of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball program.

“Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game”

Streaming on Hulu on Dec. 14

The docuseries shows the journey of Morehouse College alum golf champions Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku in the creation of their clothing brand Eastside Golf, which aims to promote diversity in golf. With exclusive interviews from stars like DJ Khaled, Daymond John and Chris Paul, the six-part series follows the journey of the two entrepreneurs who strike a sudden deal with Nike Inc.’s Jordan brand to create an innovative line of golf sneakers.

“In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case”

Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 8

A still from “In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The suspenseful documentary delves into the corruption around the 2015 Narvarte Case in Mexico City, where five people were murdered.

“If These Walls Could Sing”

Streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 16

The documentary explores the history of the most famous and longest-running studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios. Narrated by Mary McCartney, the documentary combines archival footage, session tapes and interviews with leading directors, producers and composers that give an exclusive look at the story of the legendary studios.

“I Am a Killer”

Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 21

A still from “I Am A Killer” Season 4. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The docuseries, which first premiered in 2018, is returning for a fourth season. The project gives exclusive firsthand accounts of death row inmates who have been convicted of capital murder. The raw series will show inmates giving detailed reflections on their crimes.