×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022

This month’s upcoming releases focus on true crime, unveiling crime allegations and inspiring success stories. 

robert downey jr father robert downey sr in sr. documentary movie on netflix
A still from "Sr." Courtesy of Netflix

For the month of December, leading streaming services are set to debut a number of documentaries and docuseries across genres.

Some of the upcoming documentaries available to stream star Robert Downey Jr., Idina Menzel and Richard Branson. Many of the series and films uncover scandals, including the alleged sexual abuse that occurred in the Christian denomination La Luz del Mundo; events like the 2015 Narvarte neighborhood murder in Mexico, and the story of a con man who scammed the French out of millions of euros.

Among Netflix’s documentaries coming out this month is one about the life and cinematic works of Robert Downey Jr.’s father, Robert Downey Sr. 

Related Galleries

Here is a roundup of 11 documentaries to stream in December 2022.

Branson

Streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 1

richard branson documentary docuseries on hbo max
“Branson”


 COURTESY OF HBO

The docuseries focuses on the life of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson before he made history in July 2021 by becoming the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft. Preparing for the brave trip ahead, Branson sits down with critically acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith for a candid conversation. The conversation, split into four parts, shows the Virgin founder opening up about his entrepreneurial career, including the power of taking risks and possessing unwavering optimism. 

“The Masked Scammer”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 1

A new true crime documentary, “The Masked Scammer” tells the story of a master con man who scammed French elites out of millions of euros. Directed by Dominic Sivyer and Yvann Yagchi, the work features interviews with the scammer’s fellow accomplices and victims. 

Sr.”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 2

robert downey jr father robert downey sr in sr. documentary movie on netflix
A still image from “Sr.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Directed by Chris Smith and Robert Downey Jr. as one of its producers, the emotionally raw project explores the life of Downey’s father, underground filmmaker Robert Downey Sr, who is most known for his 1969 comedy “Putney Swope.” Along with showcasing Downey Sr’s work, the piece also touches on morality and intergenerational relationships, specifically the one between Downey Jr. and Sr. 

“Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo”

Streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 6

La Luz del Mundo, a private Christian denomination church documentary on HBO Max, documentaries to watch in december 2022
“Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo.” COURTESY OF HBO

The heart-wrenching documentary dives into La Luz del Mundo, a private Christian denomination. Unfolding in three parts, the docuseries delves into the alleged sexual abuse a number of members, including some minors, experienced at the hands of certain leaders in the secret institution. 

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?”

Streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 9

The documentary follows the life of Academy Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel and her ultimate goal of becoming a headline performer at Madison Square Garden, a dream she accomplished in 2018. Menzel digs deep into her life, including balancing a busy work schedule and being a mom. 

“Retrograde”

Streaming on National Geographic on Dec. 9

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman, “Retrograde” focuses on the last nine months of the U.S.’s 20-year war with Afghanistan. The film captures a look into the final moments of the historic event, showcasing multiple perspectives from U.S. special forces units, Afghan generals and civilians who are trying to flee the country. It will first premiere on National Geographic on Dec. 9.

“Last Chance U: Basketball”

Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 13

A still image from “Last Chance U: Basketball” Season 2. COURTESY OFNETFLIX

The Greg Whiteley-directed sports docuseries will arrive for its second season. The series, which captures the journey of young athletes on a community college basketball team who have hopes of going pro, will highlight the team members of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball program.

“Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game” 

Streaming on Hulu on Dec. 14

The docuseries shows the journey of Morehouse College alum golf champions Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku in the creation of their clothing brand Eastside Golf, which aims to promote diversity in golf. With exclusive interviews from stars like DJ Khaled, Daymond John and Chris Paul, the six-part series follows the journey of the two entrepreneurs who strike a sudden deal with Nike Inc.’s Jordan brand to create an innovative line of golf sneakers. 

“In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case”

Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 8

A plena luz: El caso Narvarte. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
A still from “In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The suspenseful documentary delves into the corruption around the 2015 Narvarte Case in Mexico City, where five people were murdered.

 “If These Walls Could Sing”

Streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 16

The documentary explores the history of the most famous and longest-running studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios. Narrated by Mary McCartney, the documentary combines archival footage, session tapes and interviews with leading directors, producers and composers that give an exclusive look at the story of the legendary studios. 

 “I Am a Killer”

Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 21

I Am A Killer. Gema Donahue in I Am A Killer S4. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
A still from “I Am A Killer” Season 4. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The docuseries, which first premiered in 2018, is returning for a fourth season. The project gives exclusive firsthand accounts of death row inmates who have been convicted of capital murder. The raw series will show inmates giving detailed reflections on their crimes. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Hot Summer Bags

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

11 New Documentaries to Watch in December 2022 on Netflix and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad