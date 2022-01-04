7 New Documentaries to Watch in January 2022

The new year is starting off with several documentaries and docuseries across various genres and topics.

One of the the most anticipated projects this month is the second season of Netflix’s “Cheer,” which again follows the Navarro College competitive cheerleading team and their coach Monica Aldama as they strive to defend their championship crown against rival school Trinity Valley College.

Netflix is also releasing a docuseries on soccer champion Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, which gives an in-depth look at his life and career and includes interviews with other soccer legends like David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

On Discovery+, several documentaries focus on paranormal activity and true crime. The latest installment of the streaming service’s “Ghost Hunters” series will be released this month, focusing on new chilling investigations, and the series “Scream: The True Story” will make its debut, which focuses on the serial killer that inspired the hit film franchise.

Here, WWD rounds up seven documentaries and docuseries to watch in January 2022. Read on for more.

“Ghost Hunters”

Stream on Discovery+ on Jan. 1

A still from “Ghost Hunters.” Courtesy of Discovery+

The popular paranormal show returns with original members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango as they revisit some of their most chilling cases and investigate new ones.

“Homeboy”

Stream on Discovery+ on Jan. 1

The docuseries follows actor Rajiv Surendra — best known for his role as Kevin Gnapoor in “Mean Girls” — in his daily life as he finds joy through doing mundane tasks.

“Cheer”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 12

A still from “Cheer.” Netflix

The second season of the hit docuseries returns this month, again following the Navarro cheerleading squad as they defend their championship crown against their rivals at Trinity Valley College.

“Scream: The True Story”

Stream on Discovery+ on Jan. 14

A still from “Scream: The True Story.” Courtesy of Discovery+

Part of the streaming service’s “Shock Docs” series, the documentary looks at the real-life serial killer who believed he was possessed by a demon and inspired the hit film franchise, “Scream.”

“Heavenly Bites: Mexico”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 19

A still from “Heavenly Bites: Mexico.” Courtesy of Netflix

The is six-part docuseries explores the diversity of traditional Mexican cuisine and uncovers the country’s best flavors and dishes.

“True Story With Ed and Randall”

Stream on Peacock on Jan. 20

Ed Helms and Randall Park AP

The hybrid documentary and scripted series is led by actors Ed Helms and Randall Park as they interview everyday people who share their extraordinary stories, which are later recreated by a cast of actors and comedians.

“Neymar: The Perfect Chaos”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 25

A still from “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos.” Netflix

The three-part docuseries gives an inside look at the life of soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. The series includes interviews with other soccer legends, including David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

