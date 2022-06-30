×
10 New Documentaries to Watch in July 2022

The month’s documentaries focus on topics like the sexual assault allegations within Victoria’s Secret, Black maternal health care and the mysterious case of D.B. Cooper.

July 2022 Documentaries: “Victoria’s Secret: Angels
The Victoria's Secret Angels AP

July 2022 will see the release of several new documentaries on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and other streaming services, focusing on a wide range of topics.

On Netflix, viewers will find “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!,” which takes a look at the mysterious case of the anonymous man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000. The streaming service is also releasing “How to Change Your Mind,” which delves into the history and possible health-benefiting uses of illegal substances.

Hulu is taking an in-depth look at Black maternal health care with “Aftershock,” a documentary film that follows two families that lost loved ones due to what they believed to be medical negligence.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new documentaries and docuseries to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more streaming services in July 2022. Read on for more.

“America the Beautiful”
Stream on Disney+ on July 4

July 2022 New Documentaries: America the Beautiful
A still from “America the Beautiful” Courtesy of Disney+

Narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan, “America the Beautiful” gives a scenic overview of the U.S.’ natural landscape and its animals from coast to coast.

“The Anarchists”
Stream on HBO Max on July 10

July 2022 New Documentary: The Anarchists
A still from “The Anarchists” Courtesy of HBO Max

The six-part docuseries, “The Anarchists,” tells the story of Jeff Berwick, a Canadian entrepreneur who launched a conference in Acapulco, Mexico, to promote anarchy, which drew in a group of libertarians, fugitives and families looking to “unschool” their children.

“How to Change Your Mind”
Stream on Netflix on July 12

July 2022 New Documentary How to Change Your Mind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
A still from “How to Change Your Mind” Courtesy of Netflix

This four-part docuseries “How to Change Your Mind” focuses on four different mind-altering substances — LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline — delving into their history and exploring the possibility of their healing capabilities.

“Edge of Earth”
Stream on HBO Max on July 12

July 2022 Documentary: Edge of Earth
A still from “Edge of Earth” Courtesy of HBO Max

The “Edge of Earth” docuseries follows four groups of athletes on never-before-accomplished missions that test their strength and abilities.

“D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!”
Stream on Netflix on July 13

July 2022 New Documentaries: D.B. Cooper: Where Are You
A still from “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” Courtesy of Netflix

This four-part series, “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” takes a look at the mysterious case of D.B. Cooper, the anonymous man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000 by skydiving off the airplane, never to be seen again.

“Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons”
Stream on Hulu on July 14

July 2022 New Documentaries: Victoria's Secret
The Victoria’s Secret Angels AP

The three-part docuseries, “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” tells the story of Les Wexner, the controversial former chairman of L Brands, the owner of the Victoria’s Secret brand. The docuseries delves into Wexner’s close friendship and business partnership with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and how it tied into his oversight of the lingerie brand.

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’”
Stream on Paramount+ on July 19

Don Mclean is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, California on August 16, 2021.
Don McLean is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Aug. 16, 2021. Michael Buckner for PMC

The documentary “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie'” will give a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic “American Pie” song and the people who were involved in its creation.

“Aftershock”
Stream on Hulu on July 19

July 2022 New Documentaries: Aftershock
“Aftershock” Courtesy of Hulu

“Aftershock” tells the story of two Black families who experienced a loved one dying from what they believed to be medical negligence. The documentary follows the two families as they advocate for Black maternal health care through legislation, medical accountability and community.

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet”
Stream on Netflix on July 27

July 2022 Documentaries: “The Most Hated Man on the Internet”
A still from “The Most Hated Man on the Internet”

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” docuseries tells the story of a mother’s mission against the “King of Revenge Porn,” who posted nude photos of her daughter online in the 2010s.

“NYC Point Gods”
Watch on Showtime on July 29

July 2022 New Documentaries: NYC Point Gods
A still from “NYC Point Gods” Courtesy of Showtime

The documentary film “NYC Point Gods” takes a look at New York City point guards and how they honed their skills on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and 1990s.

