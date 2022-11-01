Throughout November, streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are releasing documentaries and docuseries across genres that have generated buzz.

Some of the projects to stream spotlight stars like Major League Baseball icon Willie Mays, Selena Gomez and Lizzo. Many series and films are giving insight into newsworthy events like the Valentine’s Day murder of bodybuilder Ray McNeil and the 2020 sex scandal with evangelical figure Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife, Becki, and their pool boy, Giancarlo Granda.

Just in time for the World Cup in Qatar, Netflix will be releasing a limited series that explores FIFA and the work that goes into hosting the biggest soccer competition in the world.

Here, a roundup of 16 new documentaries to watch in November 2022. Read on for more.

“God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty”

Stream on Hulu on Nov. 1

The documentary explores the 2020 sex scandal with evangelical personality Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife, Becki, and their pool boy, Giancarlo Granda.

“Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 1

The critically acclaimed documentary tells the story of a basketball phenomenon, Raymond Lewis, who many believed was blackballed from the NBA in the ’70s, and his heartbreaking journey to become a legend.

“Killer Sally”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 2

The rocky marriage between bodybuilder Ray McNeil and his wife Sally McNeil is explored through a series of interviews with friends and family, who chronicle the couple’s ups, downs and tragic ending on Valentine’s Day.

“Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel”

Stream on Hulu on Nov. 3

The documentary focuses on the legacy of the storied Chelsea Hotel in New York City. Executive producer Martin Scorsese features interviews from artists and denizens who have stayed at the iconic hotel and wax nostalgic on its cultural influence on the Big Apple.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4

The raw and intimate documentary focuses on Selena Gomez and an unexpected turn that pulls her into darkness and her six-year journey into a new light.

“Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 5

The documentary looks at the sexual wellness company that gained fame and followers for its practice of “orgasmix meditation,” which then resulted in some members coming forward with disturbing allegations.

“Say Hey, Willie Mays”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 8

The documentary explores the life of baseball icon Willie Mays and his moments on and off the field as a star in the Negro Leagues before joining Major League Baseball during a time of critical change in sports history.

“FIFA Uncovered”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 9

Just in time for the World Cup, the limited series is an exploration of FIFA, revealing the organization’s checkered history of power struggles and global politics that comes with hosting the biggest soccer competition in the world.

“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 10

The chilling documentary unfolds the case of a woman who attempted to use Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground Law” when she killed a man who was allegedly violently attacking her.



“Capturing the Killer Nurse”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 11

The documentary exposes the cold, hard facts about Charles Cullen, an ICU nurse who almost got away with killing his patients.

“Ancient Apocalypse”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 11

The docuseries follows journalist Graham Hancock as he travels the globe hunting for evidence about mysterious, lost civilizations that date all the way back to the last Ice Age.

“Is That Black Enough For You?”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 11

Following film critic Elvis Mitchell, the film explores Black cinema through the decades, primarily the ’70s, with interviews from stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson and Zendaya.

“Master of Light”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 16

The documentary explores the story of George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent years in prison for drug dealing. He used his time behind bars to focus on bettering himself and his artistic abilities.

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 17

The docuseries discusses a 20-year-old’s attempt to win a fighter jet in a Pepsi sweepstakes, which turned into a court battle that went down in the history books.

“Love, Lizzo”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 24

The heartfelt documentary follows Lizzo as she journeys into the music industry and the popularity that comes with it. The story tunes into the hard work the music artist puts into maintaining her own body positivity.

“Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 25

The investigative documentary discusses the stories of survivors from the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite and accused accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein.