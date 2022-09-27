In October 2022, streaming services are debuting a slate of documentaries and docuseries that tackle a range of topics.

Several prominent figures are the focus of projects releasing in October, such as Peacock’s “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” which gives insight into the historical figure’s lifelong dedication to activism and the Civil Rights Movement. Additionally on Peacock, the streaming service is debuting its new documentary, “Prince Andrew: Banished,” which looks into the many scandals surrounding Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Netflix is continuing its foothold in the true crime documentary space with a new iteration of its “Conversations With a Killer” series, this time focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Here, WWD rounds up 11 new documentaries to watch in October 2022. Read on for more.

“Prince Andrew: Banished”

Stream on Peacock on Oct. 5

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew after the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. AFP via Getty Images

The documentary looks at the scandals surrounding Britain’s Prince Andrew, including the allegations of sexual misconduct and his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Sound of 007”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 5

The documentary film gives an inside look at the music behind the beloved “James Bond” films, starting from Sean Connery’s “Dr. No” and going through Daniel Craig’s “No Time to Die.”

“Shipwreck Hunters Australia”

Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 5

A still from “Shipwreck Hunters: Australia.”

The docuseries brings together a group of archaeologists who embark on expeditions on the western coast of Australia to uncover long-lost shipwrecks.

“Wahl Street”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 6

Mark Wahlberg

Season two of “Wahl Street” continues to give insight into the life of actor Mark Wahlberg, following the celebrity as he juggles his acting career, many businesses and family life.

“Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 7

Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix

This three-part series centers on convicted murderer Jeffrey Dahmer, offering never-before-heard audio tapes between Dahmer and his defense team to try to uncover why he committed his crimes.

“The Redeem Team”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 7

The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team in “The Redeem Team” Courtesy of Netflix/IOC/John Hue

This documentary film follows the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team on their quest for gold during the 2008 Summer Games, offering interviews from players like Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

“The Vow, Part Two”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 17

A still from “The Vow, Part Two”

“The Vow, Part Two” is a six-part series that continues the story of the NXIVM cult, picking up at the federal trial of the U.S. against cofounder Keith Raniere. The series gives an in-depth look at Raniere’s inner circle and follows the group’s founders, supporters and defectors through the trial.

“Unsolved Mysteries”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 18

A still from “Unsolved Mysteries.” Netflix

The third volume in the docuseries focuses on more unexplained deaths, disappearances and paranormal activity.

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks”

Stream on Peacock on Oct. 19

American Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks shortly after the beginning of the Montgomery bus boycott in February 1956. Getty Images

Based on the best-selling biography by Jeanne Theoharis, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Rosa Parks’ lifelong dedication to activism and the Civil Rights Movement.

“Descendant”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 21

A still from “Descendant.” Netflix

Winner of the special jury prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, “Descendant” focuses on the discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the U.S. illegally carrying enslaved African people.

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Oct. 28

A still from “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.”

American jazz musician Louis Armstrong is at the center of Apple TV+’s new documentary, which offers archival footage of the trumpet player throughout his career.