13 New Documentaries to Watch in September 2022 

September 2022 has a lengthy list of new documentaries and docu-series hitting streaming services.

The month has several true crime projects debuting, including Netflix’s “Sins of Our Mother,” which tells the story of Lori Vallow, who was charged for conspiracy to commit murder of her fourth husband, fifth husband’s wife and her two youngest children. On AMC+, the streaming service is bringing back its “True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here” series, which focuses on murder cases in small towns across the U.S.

Apple TV+ is releasing a new documentary that tells the story of iconic filmmaker and activist Sidney Poitier, centering on his work in Hollywood and during the Civil Rights Movement.

Here, WWD rounds up 13 new documentaries and docu-series to watch in September 2022. Read on for more.

“True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here”

Stream on AMC+ on Sept. 1

“True Crime Story: It Couldnt Happen Here” Sundance TV

The eight-part true crime series puts a spotlight on murder cases in small towns across the country. This season focuses on crimes in towns like Pocomoke, Md., Dallas, Ga., Edgewater, Fla. and others.

“Growing Up”

Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 8

A still from “Growing Up”

Created by actress Brie Larson, “Growing Up” is a docu-series that explores the challenges and triumphs of a group of teenagers from different backgrounds.

“The Anthrax Attacks”

Stream on Netflix on Sept. 8

“The Anthrax Attacks” Courtesy of Netflix

The film focuses on the 2001 anthrax attacks in the U.S. and the FBI’s subsequent investigation. It includes interviews with investigators, survivors of the attacks and the families that were impacted.

“Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory”

Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 8

Twenty-nine-year-old explorer Bertie Gregory immerses himself in locations like Antarctica and Zambia to give a closer look at animals in their natural habitats.

“Flight/Risk”

Stream on Prime Video on Sept. 9

A still from “Flight/Risk” Courtesy of Prime Video

The documentary film focuses on the two Boeing 737 Max planes that crashed five months apart in 2018 and 2019, giving insight from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dominic Gates and the affected families.

“Sins of Our Mother”

Stream on Netflix on Sept. 14

A still from “Sins of Our Mother” Courtesy of Netflix

This three-part series tells the story of Lori Vallow, a mother of three who was charged for conspiracy to commit murder of her fourth husband, fifth husband’s wife and her two youngest children. The series provides insight on the family’s history from Vallow’s last surviving son.

“Mija”

Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 16

A still from “Mija”

The documentary tells the story of Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of Mexican immigrants who are navigating careers in the music industry.

“Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard”

Stream on Netflix on Sept. 16

“Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard” Courtesy of Netflix

Financial Times journalist Dan McCrum offers an inside look at his six-year investigation into the German Fintech company Wirecard, which was involved in one of the biggest financial crimes to ever take place.

“Escape From Kabul”

Stream on HBO Max on Sept. 21

A still from “Escape from Kabul”

The documentary film focuses on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last August and subsequent evacuation of thousands of Afghan citizens.

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist”

Stream on Netflix on Sept. 21

Alexis Haines in “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” Courtesy of Netflix

The three-part series offers the stories of the robbers behind the infamous Bling Ring burglaries that took place in the early aughts in Los Angeles. The series includes interviews from Alexis Haines (Neiers), Nick Norgo (Prugo), Audrina Patridge and Perez Hilton.

“Super/Natural”

Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 21

A still from “Super/Natural”

Narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, “Super/Natural” uses scientific innovations to “reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals.”

“Sidney”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 23

A still from “Sidney

The documentary tells the legacy of actor, filmmaker and activist Sidney Poitier, centering on his work in Hollywood and during the Civil Rights Movement. The film provide commentary from Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford and others.

“The Circus”

Watch on Showtime on Sept. 25

“The Circus” Colin Hackley/SHOWTIME

The seventh season of the political docu-series gives viewers an inside look at the 2022 midterm elections.