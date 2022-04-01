11 New Documentaries to Watch in April 2022

This month’s documentary programming includes a range of topics, such as true crime, gangs, unsolved mysteries and the sports world.

On Netflix, viewers are getting an inside look at Elon Musk’s recent SpaceX mission, which follows the billionaire and his space crew on their historic journey. The streaming service is also releasing “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch,” which takes a look at the fashion brand’s popularity in the late 1990s and early Aughts and how it came under fire for its discriminatory practices.

HBO Max is also releasing a slate of documentary projects this month, including “The Invisible Pilot,” which examines the mysterious circumstances around the suicide of pilot Gary Betzner, and part two of “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin,” which tells the story of the Christian-based diet program founder.

Here, WWD rounds up 11 new documentaries and docuseries to watch in April 2022. Read on for more.

“The Invisible Pilot”

Stream on HBO Max on April 4

A still from “The Invisible Pilot.” Courtesy of HBO Max

This three-part docuseries tells the story of Gary Betzner, a seemingly happy pilot who unexpectedly committed suicide in 1977. The series delves into the mystery surrounding his death, uncovering a “clandestine world of drug smuggling, gun running and involvement in a covert war conducted at the highest level of U.S. government.”

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off”

Stream on HBO Max on April 5

A still from “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.” Courtesy Sam Jones Pictures / HBO

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is the subject of this documentary film, which looks at Hawk’s rise to fame and his relationship with the sport. The film includes never-before-seen archival footage from Hawk’s life and career.

“Return to Space”

Stream on Netflix on April 7

A still from “Return to Space.” Netflix

The documentary film focuses on billionaire Elon Musk’s recent SpaceX mission, giving inside access to the space crew and Musk himself.

“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star”

Stream on Netflix on April 7

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain of the national South African soccer team, Senzo Meyiwa during a match against Ajax in Soweto, Johannesburg. AP

This five-part series chronicles the murder of beloved South African soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, sharing insight into how he was gunned down during a botched robbery in 2014.

“Our Great National Parks”

Stream on Netflix on April 13

President Barack Obama in “Our Great National Parks.” Netflix

Narrated by President Barack Obama, this five-part series looks at the world’s greatest national parks in countries like Kenya, Chile, Indonesia and more.

“La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla”

Watch on Showtime on April 15

A still from “La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla.” Courtesy of SHOWTIME

This documentary tells the story of beloved South Bronx matriarch and former “First Lady” of the Savage Skulls gang, Lorine Padilla, as she tried to hold onto her power during a time of rapid gentrification in the 1980s.

“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch”

Stream on Netflix on April 19

An Abercrombie & Fitch store ASSOCIATED PRESS

This film documents the rise of fashion label Abercrombie & Fitch in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and its decline once the brand came under controversy for its discriminatory marketing and employee practices.

“Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain”

Watch on Showtime on April 20

A still from “Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain.” Estevan Oriol/Courtesy of SHOWTI

The documentary film explores the legacy and lives of Los Angeles hip-hop group Cypress Hill through never-before-seen archival footage.

“The Last Tepui”

Stream on Disney+ on April 22

A still from “The Last Tepui.” Courtesy of Disney+

Elite rock climbers Mark Synnott and Alex Honnold and a world-class climbing team lead a mission through the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1,000-foot sheer cliff in this Earth Day documentary special.

“Sketchbook”

Stream on Disney+ on April 27

A still from “Sketchbook.” Courtesy of Disney+

This instructional documentary gives viewers insight into Disney’s artists and animators behind its popular animated movies. Each episode focuses on a single artist who teaches the viewer how to draw an iconic Disney character.

“The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin”

Stream on HBO Max on April 28

A still from “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.”

Part two of HBO’s docuseries centering on Gwen Shamblin — who rose to fame with her Christian-based diet program the Weigh Down Workshop — debuts this month. The second half explores Shamblin’s legacy and examines the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death last May.

