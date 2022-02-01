Streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and others are releasing new documentaries and docuseries in February 2022.

The month’s most anticipated project comes from Netflix, which is debuting Kanye West’s long-awaited docuseries, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.” The series covers West’s personal life and career, starting at the beginning of his music career and giving insight into his failed 2020 presidential bid.

Several streaming services are also celebrating Black History Month with new projects, such as Amazon Prime Video, which is releasing “Phat Tuesdays,” a docuseries on how comedian Guy Torry launched the famous all-Black comedy night of the same name. Showtime is also releasing its new series, “Everything’s Gonna Be All White,” which explores race in America from the point of view of people of color.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new documentaries to watch in February 2022. Read on for more.

“The Tinder Swindler”

Stream on Netflix on Feb. 2

A still from “The Tinder Swindler.” Courtesy of Netflix

The documentary film tells the real-life story of Israel con-artist Shimon Hayut, who posed as a billionaire on the dating app Tinder and defrauded hundreds of thousands of dollars from the women he dated. The film shows how his victims banded together to bring the con-artist to justice.

“Phat Tuesdays”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 4

A still from “Phat Tuesdays.” Courtesy of Greg Noire/Amazon Prime Video

The docuseries tells the story of how comedian Guy Torry launched the famous all-Black comedy night Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store and the impact the night had on launching many comedians’ careers. The series includes commentary from figures like Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Craig Robinson, Jay Pharoah, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey and many others.

“Torn”

Stream on Disney+ on Feb. 4

A still from “Torn.” Courtesy of Disney+

In partnership with National Geographic, Disney’s latest documentary tells the story of renowned climber Alex Lowe, who lost his life in a deadly avalanche. The film, created by his eldest son, shows the family’s journey with grief following his death.

“Riveted: The History of Jeans”

Watch on PBS on Feb. 7

A still from “Riveted: The History of Jeans.” Courtesy of PBS

The new documentary tells this history of jeans, dating back to its roots in slavery, the Wild West and how the garment has played a role in youth culture, music, societal issues and overall American culture.

“Everything’s Gonna Be All White”

Watch on Showtime on Feb. 11

A still from “Everything’s Gonna Be All White.” Courtesy of SHOWTIME

The three-part docuseries explores the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color and includes commentary from historians, activists and actors.

“Discovering David Dobrik”

Stream on Discovery+ on Feb. 15

David Dobrik Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Internet personality David Dobrik takes viewers on his overseas trips after obtaining a green card and earning the freedom to travel between the U.S. and other countries. The series shows Dobrik returning to his home country of Slovakia after 19 years to visit his family, as well as his travels in Dubai and South Africa.

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

Stream on Netflix on Feb. 16

A still from “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.” Courtesy of Netflix

The three-part docuseries gives an in-depth look at Kanye West’s career, starting from his early days working with Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records in the late 1990s to present day as he’s grown his brand into an empire. The documentary is also said to cover the rapper’s failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West.

“Lincoln’s Dilemma”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 18

Key art from “Lincoln’s Dilemma.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The four-part series explores President Abraham Lincoln and the people and events that shaped his stance on slavery. The series is narrated by actor Jeffrey Wright and features the voices of Bill Camp as President Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

“Race: Bubba Wallace”

Stream on Netflix on Feb. 22

Bubba Wallace Courtesy of Netflix

The six-part docuseries tells the personal life and career of race car driver Bubba Wallace, including exclusive access to the figure during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series and how he’s used his platform to address racial injustice.

“Love, Tom”

Stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 24

The partially scripted documentary tells the story of country music songwriter Tom Douglas and is based off the musician’s well-known 12-minute acceptance speech at the 2014 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

