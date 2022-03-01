10 New Documentaries to Watch in March 2022

This month, several streaming services will be releasing new documentaries and docuseries on an array of celebrities and notable figures.

On Disney+, Grammy-nominated musician Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a documentary that gives her fans insight into how she created her hit debut album, “Sour.” HBO Max is also releasing two documentaries on celebrities, one focusing on writer, producer and comedian Larry David and his many successful projects, and another focusing on actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood, who is lobbying to pass a bill extending the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.

Netflix is releasing “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” which tells the remarkable life story of the artist through his posthumously published diaries.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new documentaries and docuseries to watch in March 2022. Read on for more.

“The Larry David Story”

Stream on HBO Max on March 1

Larry David at the premiere of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2021. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The two-part documentary focuses on writer, producer and comedian Larry David and gives insight into his personal and professional lives, detailing his childhood in Brooklyn and discussing some of his hit projects, like “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Worst Roommate Ever”

Stream on Netflix on March 1

A still from “Worst Roommate Ever.” Netflix

The five-part docuseries highlights four unsettling real-life stories of roommates whose malicious and sometimes violent intentions come out over time.

“Gaming Wall Street”

Stream on HBO Max on March 3

A GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square. AP

The two-part documentary tells the story of the infamous GameStop stock drama of 2021 where “a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street.” The documentary is narrated by actor Kieran Culkin.

“Lucy and Desi”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 4

A still from “Lucy and Desi.” Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The documentary film from Amy Poehler tells the story of Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz during their beloved sitcom “I Love Lucy,” as well as the comedian’s impact on Hollywood.

“Dear…”

Stream on Apple TV+ on March 4

A still from “Dear…” season one. Courtesy of Apple TV+

Season two of the docuseries continues to take a cinematic approach to tell the biographies of iconic figures in society by “using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.” Prominent figures that will appear in the new season include Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh and others.

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

Stream on Netflix on March 9

A still from “The Andy Warhol Diaries.” Courtesy of Netflix

The six-part docuseries tells the remarkable life of Andy Warhol through the artist’s own posthumously published diaries. The series starts with his childhood in Pittsburgh and chronicles his vast career that included his work as a director, publisher, TV producer and many other titles.

“Phoenix Rising”

Stream on HBO Max on March 15

Evan Rachel at the “Westworld” season three premiere in March 2020. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood tells her story of domestic violence and how she is pursuing justice and reclaiming her story. The two-part documentary shows Wood lobbying for the passage of The Phoenix Act, which is a legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.”

Stream on Netflix on March 16

A still from “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” Netflix

The docuseries tells the story of celebrity restauranteur Sarma Melngailis, who went from being the “queen of vegan cuisine” to becoming a fugitive when she ran away with a man who conned her out of her fortune by convincing her he could expand her food empire.

“More Than Robots”

Stream on Disney+ on March 18

A still from “More Than Robots.” Courtesy of Disney+

The documentary follows four teams of teenagers from around the world who compete in the 2020 First Robotics Competition. The film shows the teams creating their unique designs and overcoming the challenges they face as they get ready for competition.

“Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U”

Stream on Disney+ on March 25

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2021 American Music Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision/AP

Grammy-nominated musician Olivia Rodrigo gives fans an inside look at her life while she drives from Salt Lake City — where she started writing her hit debut album “Sour” — to Los Angeles. In the documentary, she offers insight into the experiences and feelings that went into the songs in the album.

