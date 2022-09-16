×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Fashion

‘Outsider’ Chopova Lowena Makes London Fashion Week Debut

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal Court to Runway’ Takes Viewers Beyond K-Pop

The exhibit is open now at the GW Textile Museum in D.C.

Bridal robe (hwarrot, 활옷) (back detail),
Bridal robe (hwarrot, 활옷) (back detail), Korea, 19th century. © The Field Museum, Image No. A113982c, Cat. No. 33159. Gift of J. F. G. Umlauff, H. Higenbotham. Photo by John Weinstein

K-pop may have centered South Korea in global pop culture in recent years, with its stars attracting legions of fans and becoming muses for some of luxury fashion’s leading labels, but the nation has had a long and rich history in fashion — regardless of whether the West was watching.

That’s what Lee Talbot, curator at the George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum, wants the world to see with the “Korea Fashion: From Royal Court to Runway” exhibit open now through Dec. 22, 2022.

“I have found it really frustrating and almost laughable that so much writing about fashion and fashion history and fashion theory equates fashion with the West,” says Talbot, who has lived in Korea and studied its culture and customs for years. “And they say, well, fashion and the fashion system that we have today came about because of modernism in the West, because of the individualism that we have in the West, the special kind of market conditions that we have. But that is just not the case at all. So what we’re showing in this is exhibit, even hanbok, which we tend to translate as traditional Korean garments, was subject to fashion, it changed over time, there would be trends that would come and go. You see hemlines rise and fall, colors that come in and out of fashion.

Related Galleries

“What I want to show with this exhibition is, it’s not that Korea went from traditional, unchanging and then all of a sudden with adopting Western fashion and Western modern lifestyles, all of a sudden fashion starts to appear,” he continues. “No. What I’m trying to say in this exhibition is that Koreans have always been fashionable. Always.”

Heo Yeong (Korean, 1947-2000), jacket (jeogori) with folk painting design (minhua), Korea, 1990s.The Textile Museum Collection 2022.3.17. Gift of Dr. Young Yang Chung.
Heo Yeong (Korean, 1947-2000), jacket (jeogori) with folk painting design (minhua), Korea, 1990s. The Textile Museum Collection 2022.3.17. Gift of Dr. Young Yang Chung. Courtesy of The Textile Museum

The show marks the first time Korean textiles and fashion have been featured as the sole focus of a museum exhibition, at least outside of Korea, and the first time the Textile Museum has ever shown textiles from Korea, Talbot says.

The moment may be long overdue considering Korean fashion made its way to the American stage in 1893 via the World’s Columbian Exposition, or the world’s fair in Chicago that year. Articles from that fair 129 years ago will be on display at this exhibit.

“The exhibition is bookended in time and it starts with the objects that were sent to the Chicago World’s Fair and then it finishes with a screen that will be updated weekly showing just street fashions of Seoul,” Talbot says. “What I thought was really wonderful about these bookends is that both of them are Koreans presenting themselves through fashion to the world.”

In 1893, Korea was introducing itself to a global public in its first appearance at a world’s fair, and it chose to do so with fashion.

Two bridal robes or hwarrot on loan from Chicago’s Field Museum that will be part of the exhibit, are, according to Talbot, “almost like Holy Grail kind of material because they have this really interesting provenance. The king put together a commission at the royal court to choose the objects that would represent their country… it’s just fascinating as a group of objects that this is what the royal court chose.”

Bridal robes, which would have traditionally been reserved for the aristocracy but eventually became standard for all brides (which is still the case today, though the costly embroidery and craftsmanship leads many brides to rent them), speak to the stories traditional Korean clothing can tell about its wearer.

As Dr. Young Yang Chung, a Korean-born textile historian and embroiderer who consulted for the Korean Fashion exhibit, explains, “Clothing is not clothing. It all has meanings, and especially 100 years ago.”

Bridal robe (hwarrot, 활옷) (front), Korea, 19th century. © The Field Museum, Image No. A113982c, Cat. No. 33159. Gift of J. F. G. Umlauff, H. Higenbotham.
Bridal robe (hwarrot, 활옷)(front), Korea, 19th century. © The Field Museum, Image No. A113982c, Cat. No. 33159. Gift of J. F. G. Umlauff, H. Higenbotham. Photo by John Weinstein

One of the two robes that will be on display is made of red, yellow and blue silk — a patchwork of various older garments crafted into a new one — and embroidered with symbols that would also have had meaning.

Describing one of the robes, Chung says, “It has a 1.5-foot-wide sleeve with three color bands and is constructed with 10 layers of padding [made of] of rice paper to make it stiffen….The color will determine age, gender, occasion and social status.”

Red and blue, she says, symbolize harmony and “this unique way of constructing, with fully embroidered…symbolic patterns of the bride and groom’s harmony is another thing.” Lotus and peony flowers, for example, represent wealth and dignity.

“This exhibition is so important for the public to understand the Korean color and concept and the symbolic meanings of patterns,” Chung says.

The exhibition travels through time and through Korea’s at-times troubled history, from Japan’s colonization of the country to the Korean War — factors Talbot and Chung agree could have been among the reasons the country was off the radar for something like fashion. It extends to more contemporary times, featuring pieces like a multicolored mid-’60s saekdong dress from designer Nora Noh and then brings things even further forward to a chaekgado jacket, tunic and pants by designer Lie Sang Bong shown in 2017.

OCTOBER 24: A model walks the runway Council of Fashion Designers of Korea featuring Spring Summer 2017 collection by Lie Sang Bong during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2017 in Senayan City, Jakarta.
A look from a Lie Sang Bong collection in 2017 shows a modern take on traditional Korean clothing. Femina Group / Dachri Megantara

The link among the designers who are featured, according to Talbot, “is Korean tradition as a point of inspiration for new expressions,” or designers who have tapped into the past to create for the present.

“I think what [Lie Sang Bong is] doing is showing ways that Korean cultural heritage can be interpreted for the modern world. For example, some of the designers in previous generations that received some international success, such as Lee Young Hee, you look at her garments and for the most part you recognize them as Korean. If you recognize Korean garments, you can see the ancestry of hanbok in them. So it’s kind of a literal reimagination of hanbok or traditional Korean clothing,” Talbot says. Lie Sang Bong? Not so much. In fact, you don’t see the cut, the construction, the forms of hanbok, but you see elements of Korean culture coming out. For example, one of the outfits that we have has these very colorful patterns that were inspired by architectural paintings from the Joseon dynasty, so that’s an aspect of Korean culture that you don’t necessarily expect to see manifest in clothing. He is probably best known, certainly in Korea, for using Korean script, Hangul, as a decorative element and we’ll be emphasizing that in the show as well.”

The interest in bringing the old into the new in terms of clothing has ramped up in recent years, according to Yoo Jin Cho, a PhD student and curatorial intern at the Textile Museum who, as a native Korean speaker, provided research support and insight for the exhibition.

“In Korea, the interest in this modernized traditional clothing has been increasing quite a lot in the past five years, with a lot more amateur enthusiasts making their own clothing, a lot more online shops opening to be more accessible to Koreans in their twenties and thirties,” she says, which has encouraged many people to try their hand at what she called modern hanbok for everyday wear.

Even the government is in on it, having created school uniforms and uniforms for public officers inspired by traditional Korean garments, and these will be on display in a section of the exhibit.

Cho, too, wants the fashion-seeking public to see beyond what K-pop has brought to the table.

“Korean culture has been mostly defined as the very recent contemporary fashion, mostly worn by K-pop idols or some very few street [style] snaps because of such exposure to the K-pop culture,” she says. “And I just want to show that Korean culture existed way beyond these contemporary cultures that have been becoming more available in the past decade or so.”

Korea, according to Talbot, who began working on the current exhibit pre-pandemic when he saw what he calls an “explosion of cultural content coming out of Korea,” is one of the most fashion-forward nations in the world.

In a word, he’d owe it to “hybridity.”

“Koreans are really adept at combining lots of really different influences and creating something totally new. And that is not unique to contemporary fashion. It’s something that we see with historical material as well,” he says. “There would be influences coming in from China, for instance, and it would be very adroitly incorporated into Korean costume and Korean-ized and they would create a whole new look. So that’s something that we’ve seen over time but we certainly are seeing it now in contemporary fashions, which combine traditional elements of couture and elements of streetwear, [it’s] all of these things coming together in a really unique aesthetic.”

For those who may not make it to the museum, an international symposium titled “Hahn Moo-Sook Colloquium for Korean Humanities: Korean Fashion,” in conjunction with the exhibit, will take place on Nov. 5, both virtually and in-person at GW’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Hot Summer Bags

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

New Exhibit ‘Korea Fashion: From Royal

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad