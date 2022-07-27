August 2022 will see the debut of a lengthy list of movies across genres like horror, comedy and action on streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and others.

Netflix has several films coming out, including the comedy “Me Time,” starring Kevin Hart as a stay-at-home father who has free time for the first time in years and decides to reconnect with his former best friend, played by Mark Wahlberg, to have a wild weekend.

Paramount+ is getting into the horror genre with the release of “Orphan: First Kill,” a prequel to the popular “Orphan” film. The prequel centers on Esther, showing the young girl escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and traveling to the U.S. to impersonate a missing daughter of a wealthy family.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new movies to stream in August 2022 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

“Wedding Season”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 4

A still from “Wedding Season.” Ken Woroner/Netflix

The comedy follows two single people who pretend to date to avoid the pressures from their parents to find spouses but who ultimately fall in love. The film stars Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, Rizwan Manji and more.

“They/Them”

Stream on Peacock on Aug. 5

A still from “They/Them.” Josh Stringer/Blumhouse

The horror film centers on an LGBTQ conversion camp that uses increasingly psychological methods against its campers. Things get even more dangerous when an unidentified axe murderer begins terrorizing the camp. The film stars Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston and more.

“Luck”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Aug. 5

A still from “Luck.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

From Skydance Animation, the animated film tells the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who finds herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck.

“Day Shift”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 12

A still from “Day Shift.” ANDREW COOPER/NETFLIX © 2022

The hybrid comedy and horror film tells the story of a single, blue-collar father who works secretly as a vampire hunter to provide for his daughter. The film stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco and more.

“Secret Headquarters”

Stream on Paramount+ on Aug. 12

A still from “Secret Headquarters.” Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

The action film follows a young boy who discovers the secret headquarters of a superhero beneath his home, who then has to defend the hideout with his friends when villains attack. The film stars Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams and more.

“13: The Musical”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 12

A still from “13: The Musical.” Alan Markfield

The musical centers on 12-year-old Evan Goldman, who following his parents’ divorce moves from New York City to Indiana where he formulates a plan to make new friends and turn his bar mitzvah into the coolest party of the year.

“Look Both Ways”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 17

A still from “Look Both Ways.” Netflix

Lili Reinhart stars as Natalie, a college senior who on the eve of her graduation has her life diverge into parallel realities where she gets pregnant and remains in her hometown and another where she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career.

“Orphan: First Kill”

Stream on Paramount+ on Aug. 19

A still from “Orphan: First Kill.” Steve Ackerman/Paramount Picture

The prequel to the “Orphan” film, “Orphan: First Kill” centers on Esther, showing the young girl escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and traveling to America to impersonate a missing daughter of a wealthy family.

“Samaritan”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 26

A still from “Samaritan.” Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

“Samaritan” tells the story of a 13-year-old who suspects his mysterious neighbor, played by Sylvester Stallone, is Samaritan, the Granite City super-powered vigilante who was rumored to have died 20 years prior in a warehouse fire.

“Me Time”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 26

A still from “Me Time.” SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2022

“Me Time” tells the story of a stay-at-home father who finds himself with free time for the first time in years and decides to reconnect with his former best friend for a wild weekend. The film stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall and others.