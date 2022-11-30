×
11 New Movies to Stream in December 2022

 "Lady Chatterley's Lover" and "It’s a Wonderful Binge" are among some of the most sought-after films debuting this month.

Lady Chatterley's Lover. (L to R) Jack O'Connell as Oliver, Emma Corrin as Lady Constance in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix © 2022.
A still from "Lady Chatterley's Lover." Courtesy of Netflix

December will reveal a cinematic rollout of light-hearted holiday-themed originals, film adaptations of well-known novels and suspenseful films incorporating sci-fi and folklore.

Among the most anticipated movies coming out this month is from Netflix, which is releasing a sensual, alluring film adaptation of the controversial 1929 novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” Centered around a forbidden love affair, the upcoming movie will star “The Crown” alum Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley, and Jack O’Connell as her love interest, a gamekeeper. 

Other films debuting on the platform include “They Cloned Tyrone,” which stars Jamie Foxx and John Boeyga and tells the story of a trio who closely follows a government conspiracy after a series of eerie events.

Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are preparing to release a number of holiday-themed pictures, with Hulu’s “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” a film following what adults do when the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve, and Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s,” which stars Zoey Deutch as a woman who mistakenly receives an engagement ring from her boyfriend after a gift mixup. 

Apple TV+’s “Emancipation,” which stars Will Smith, is based on the historical accounts of “Whipped Peter,” an enslaved person who experienced both trauma and triumph while escaping through the swamps of Louisiana.

Here are some of the best movies to stream in December 2022.

“Qala”
Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 1

“Qala” tells the story of an Indian singer with an alluring voice who suddenly rises to success. While on her pathway to fame, Qala struggles to deal with the pressures of success, personal doubts and the relationship with her mother.

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”
Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 2

Lady Chatterley's Lover. (L to R) Jack O'Connell as Oliver, Emma Corrin as Lady Constance in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix © 2022.
A still from “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The highly anticipated sensual film centers around a forbidden love affair when married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins relations with the gamekeeper on her husband’s estate. Starring Golden Globe winner Emma Corin as Lady Chatterley, the film is based on the 1929 novel by D. H. Lawrence, which caused a swarm of controversy at its time of publication. 

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules”
Streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 2

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules” is a computer-animated film based on the second installment of author Jeff Kinney’s popular book series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Directed by Luke Cormican, the family comedy movie will focus on middle-schooler Greg Heffley and his complicated relationship with his older brother, Roderick. 

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays”
Streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 2

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” is a cheery holiday-themed film starring the a cappella group Pentatonix. While struggling to find inspiration for their new holiday album, the group is mistakenly locked in a magic mailroom that takes them on a tour around the world of different holiday traditions.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 9

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - (Pictured) Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann). Cr: Netflix © 2022
A still from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” tells the classic story of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who was magically brought to life. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the Pinocchio adaptation combines skillful stop-motion cinematics and music.

“Something From Tiffany’s”
Streaming on Prime Video on Dec. 9

Starring Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell, the rom-com is set around two couples whose Christmas gifts mistakenly get mixed up. Hence, one woman’s life is suddenly in turmoil when an engagement ring she was gifted was actually meant for someone else. Coproduced by Reese Witherspoon, the comical film shows how unexpected turns can lead to finding true love.

“Emancipation”
Streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9

Emancipation will smith movie slave on appletv, Whipped Peter,
A still from “Emancipation.” COURTESY OF Apple TV+

Inspired by the historical accounts of “Whipped Peter,” the film stars Will Smith as an enslaved man who flees his plantation to escape to freedom. While on his treacherous journey to the North, Peter endures heinous trials as he moves through the unforgiving Louisiana swampland.

“It’s a Wonderful Binge”
Streaming on Hulu on Dec. 9

It’s A Wonderful Binge -- All drugs and alcohol are illegal except on the day of the Binge. Several years after their first Binge, best friends Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kimi face the realities of young adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Amidst the chaos, Hags plans a proposal to Sarah while Andrew deals with his rocky relationships with his family and his girlfriend Kimmi. Will they survive this holiday season? Andrew (Eduardo Franco), and Hags (Dexter Darden), shown. (Photo by: Brett Roedel/Hulu)
A still from “It’s A Wonderful Binge.” COURTESY OF HULU

In a world where all drugs and alcohol are illegal except on one accounted day, “It’s a Wonderful Binge” follows what a group of adults do when the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Starring Eduardo France, Dexter Darden and Zainne Selah, the comedic holiday-themed movie shows what a group of best friends choose to do.

”Nanny”
Streaming on Prime Video on Dec. 16

“Nanny” sees the journey of an undocumented woman (Anna Diop) who begins working as a nanny for a wealthy white family. While she prepares for the arrival of her son, whom she left in West Africa, she experiences a series of eerie, suspenseful events that disturb her reality. The film combines the themes of folkloric horror and the concept of the American dream.

“White Noise” 
Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 30

WHITE NOISE - (L-R) Greta Gerwig (Babette), May Nivola (Steffie), Adam Driver (Jack), Samuel Nivola (Heinrich) and Raffey Cassidy (Denise). Cr: Wilson Webb/NETFLIX © 2022
A still from “White Noise.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Based on the 1985 book of the same name by Don DeLillo, the dark comedy centers around a family that has to evacuate after chemical waste from a train crash suddenly covers their town. Starring Adam Driver, Raffey Cassidy and Greta Gerwig, the film is directed by Noah Baumbach and explores the themes of life, death and happiness. 

“They Cloned Tyrone”
Streaming on Netflix on Dec. 30

THEY CLONED TYRONE (L-R) TEYONAH PARRIS as YO-YO, JAMIE FOXX (PRODUCER) as SLICK CHARLES, JOHN BOYEGA as FONTAINE. CR. PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX
A still from “They Cloned Tyrone.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as a trio who closely follow the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy that is endangering the Black community, the sci-fi-themed film combines both mystery and comedy.

