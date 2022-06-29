7 New Movies to Stream in July 2022

July 2022 will see the release of several new films across comedy, drama, action and fantasy genres.

Netflix is releasing two anticipated movies this month, starting with “Persuasion,” an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name that stars Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis and others. The following week, the streaming service will release “The Gray Man,” an action thriller that stars the likes of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others.

For the fantasy genre, Hulu is releasing “The Princess,” which stars Joey King as the titular character who is kidnapped and trapped in a remote tower after refusing to get married.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and other streaming services in July 2022.

“The Princess”

Stream on Hulu on July 1

A still from “The Princess.” HULU

Joey King stars as the titular character in “The Princess,” a strong-willed young woman who after refusing to get married is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower in her father’s castle. The film also stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo.

“Persuasion”

Stream on Netflix on July 15

A still from “Persuasion.” NICK WALL/NETFLIX

An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, “Persuasion” stars Dakota Johnson as Anne, a young woman who finds herself in a love triangle with her former romantic partner and a charming new man who may have ulterior motives. The film also stars Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant and others.

“Don’t Make Me Go”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 15

A still from “Don’t Make Me Go.” Courtesy of Prime Video

The film “Don’t Make Me Go” depicts the story of a single father who after discovering he has a terminal disease decides to go on a road trip with his daughter as their last bonding experience. The film stars John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario and more.

“The Gray Man”

Stream on Netflix on July 22

A still from “The Gray Man.” Netflix

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “The Gray Man” tells the story of the CIA’s most skilled — and anonymous — operative accidentally uncovering dark agency secrets and ultimately getting a bounty put on him. The star-studded film’s cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and others.

“Anything’s Possible”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 22

A still from “Anything’s Possible.” Tony Rivetti

Directed by Billy Porter, “Anything’s Possible” is a Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a transgender high school student, as she navigates her senior year.

“Honor Society”

Stream on Paramount+ on July 29

A still from “Honor Society.” Nickelodeon

The young adult comedy “Honor Society” stars Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice and follows the story of Honor, an ambitious high school senior set on getting into an Ivy League college who concocts a scheme to take down her school’s top three students to get ahead.

“Purple Hearts”

Stream on Netflix on July 29

A still from “Purple Hearts.” Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine star in “Purple Hearts” as an aspiring singer-songwriter and troubled marine, respectively, who get married solely for military benefits until tragedy strikes and their relationship changes.

