×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

7 New Movies to Stream in July 2022

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more are releasing new films this month.

July 2022 New Movies: Persuasion
A still from "Persuasion." Nick Wall/Netflix

July 2022 will see the release of several new films across comedy, drama, action and fantasy genres.

Netflix is releasing two anticipated movies this month, starting with “Persuasion,” an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name that stars Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis and others. The following week, the streaming service will release “The Gray Man,” an action thriller that stars the likes of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others.

For the fantasy genre, Hulu is releasing “The Princess,” which stars Joey King as the titular character who is kidnapped and trapped in a remote tower after refusing to get married.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and other streaming services in July 2022.

Related Galleries

“The Princess”
Stream on Hulu on July 1

July 2022 New Movies: The Princess
A still from “The Princess.” HULU

Joey King stars as the titular character in “The Princess,” a strong-willed young woman who after refusing to get married is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower in her father’s castle. The film also stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo.

“Persuasion”
Stream on Netflix on July 15

July 2022 New Movies: Persuasion
A still from “Persuasion.” NICK WALL/NETFLIX

An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, “Persuasion” stars Dakota Johnson as Anne, a young woman who finds herself in a love triangle with her former romantic partner and a charming new man who may have ulterior motives. The film also stars Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant and others.

“Don’t Make Me Go”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 15

July 2022 New Movies: Don't Make Me Go
A still from “Don’t Make Me Go.” Courtesy of Prime Video

The film “Don’t Make Me Go” depicts the story of a single father who after discovering he has a terminal disease decides to go on a road trip with his daughter as their last bonding experience. The film stars John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario and more.

“The Gray Man”
Stream on Netflix on July 22

July 2022 New Movies: The Gray Man
A still from “The Gray Man.” Netflix

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “The Gray Man” tells the story of the CIA’s most skilled — and anonymous — operative accidentally uncovering dark agency secrets and ultimately getting a bounty put on him. The star-studded film’s cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and others.

“Anything’s Possible”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 22

July 2022 New Movies: Anything's Possible
A still from “Anything’s Possible.” Tony Rivetti

Directed by Billy Porter, “Anything’s Possible” is a Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a transgender high school student, as she navigates her senior year.

“Honor Society”
Stream on Paramount+ on July 29

July 2022 New Movies: Honor Society
A still from “Honor Society.” Nickelodeon

The young adult comedy “Honor Society” stars Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice and follows the story of Honor, an ambitious high school senior set on getting into an Ivy League college who concocts a scheme to take down her school’s top three students to get ahead.

“Purple Hearts”
Stream on Netflix on July 29

July 2022 New Movies: Purple Hearts
A still from “Purple Hearts.” Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine star in “Purple Hearts” as an aspiring singer-songwriter and troubled marine, respectively, who get married solely for military benefits until tragedy strikes and their relationship changes.

READ MORE HERE: 

How ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Brings Modernity to the Period Drama Through Costumes

A Closer Look at the Victorian-era Costumes in ‘The Essex Serpent’

How Claire Foy’s ‘Sensual’ Costumes Came Together in ‘A Very British Scandal’

7 New Movies to Watch in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

7 New Movies to Watch in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

7 New Movies to Watch in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

7 New Movies to Watch in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

7 New Movies to Watch in

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

7 New Movies to Watch in

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

7 New Movies to Watch in

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

7 New Movies to Watch in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

7 New Movies to Watch in

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

7 New Movies to Watch in

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

7 New Movies to Watch in

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

7 New Movies to Watch in

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

7 New Movies to Watch in

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

7 New Movies to Watch in

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad