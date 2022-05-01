7 New Movies to Stream in May 2022

Several streaming services are offering new movies this month across genres like romance, drama, comedy and sci-fi.

Netflix, for one, is adding a large slate of new movies in May, including comedy “Senior Year,” which stars Rebel Wilson as a former high school cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma with the dream to return to school and become prom queen. The streaming service is also adding a new historical drama to its lineup this month, called “Operation Mincemeat,” which tells the story of two intelligence officers that changed the course of World War II.

Paramount+ is releasing “Firestarter” a new adaptation of the Stephen King thriller starring Zac Efron, which will debut simultaneously in theaters.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to stream in May. Read on for more.

“Along for the Ride”

Stream on Netflix on May 6

A still from “Along for the Ride.” EMILY V. ARAGONES/NETFLIX © 2022

Based on the young adult novel of the same name, “Along for the Ride” follows a young girl named Auden the summer before she goes to college when she meets Eli, a fellow insomniac, who encourages her to experience a carefree teen life before she leaves.

“Operation Mincemeat”

Stream on Netflix on May 11

A still from “Operation Mincemeat.” Giles Keyte/Courtesy See-Saw Films and Netflix

“Operation Mincemeat” tells the story of two intelligence officers who changed the course of World War II and saved thousands of lives. The movie stars Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald, among others.

“Firestarter”

Stream on Peacock on May 13

A still from “Firestarter.” Courtesy

An adaptation of Stephen King’s thriller tells the story of a young girl with extraordinary powers who is fighting against forces that want to control her. The movie stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon and others.

“Sneakerella”

Stream on Disney+ on May 13

A still from “Sneakerella.” Courtesy of Disney+

A reimagined version of the classic “Cinderella” tale, “Sneakerella” focuses on an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, N.Y., who meets the daughter of a legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon who he bonds with over their love of sneakers.

“Senior Year”

Stream on Netflix on May 13

A still from “Senior Year.” Boris Martin/Netflix

Netflix’s new comedy tells the story of a high school cheerleader who falls into a coma before her prom. When she wakes up 20 years later, she wants to return to high school and try again at becoming prom queen. The movies stars Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Alicia Silverstone and others.

“A Perfect Pairing”

Stream on Netflix on May 19

A still from “A Perfect Pairing.” Vince Valitutti/ Netflix

Victoria Justice stars as a Los Angeles-based wine company executive who quits her job in the pursuit of starting her own wine business and travels to an Australian sheep station, where she meets a local named Max and strikes up a relationship.

“Valet”

Stream on Hulu on May 20

A still from “The Valet.” HULU

“The Valet” tells the story of a famous movie star who, after paparazzi photos of her and her married lover are released, enlists a valet driver to pose as her boyfriend to cover up the scandal. The movie stars Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield and others.

READ MORE HERE:

How ‘The Offer’ Reimagined the World of ‘The Godfather’

A Closer Look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s Transformations in ‘Pam & Tommy’

How Claire Foy’s ‘Sensual’ Costumes Came Together in ‘A Very British Scandal’