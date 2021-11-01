×
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 1, 2021

Sustainability

Fashion’s Sustainability Leaders Demand Government Support, Legislation at COP26

Business

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to $707 Million IPO Valuation

Business

Bridal Designers and Retailers Rev Up for More Weddings

7 New Movies to Stream in November 2021

Netflix, for one, is adding a lengthy list of original movies this month.

Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" Macall Polay/NETFLIX

November 2021 will see a lengthy list of new movies available to stream.

Netflix is going all in on its original film offerings, debuting a range of new projects this month. This includes Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” the autobiographical musical about “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson that stars Andrew Garfield, and “Passing,” which pairs actresses Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga in an adaptation of the 1929 book where a Black woman in 1920s New York is reunited with her childhood best friend, who is passing as white.

HBO Max is continuing its practice of releasing films in theaters and on the streaming service for a limited time with the release of “King Richard,” the film based on Richard Williams, father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to stream in November 2021. Read on for more.

Read more: 17 New TV Shows, Films and Documentaries to Watch in November 2021

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 5

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.” Jaap Buitendijk

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the film focuses on the real-life eccentric painter, Louis Wain, who catapulted in fame for his psychedelic portraits of cats in the late 1800s. The film also stars Claire Foy, Taika Waititi, Sophia Di Martino and others.

“Finch”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 5

A still from “Finch.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Tom Hanks is the titular character, a robotics engineer who is one of the few survivors after a solar event that left the world a wasteland. Finch creates a robot, named Jeff, who accompanies him and his dog on an adventure to the American West to show the robot the joys of being alive.

“Passing”
Stream on Netflix on Nov. 10

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in “Passing.” Courtesy of Netflix

“Passing” stars Tessa Thompson as a Black woman in 1920s New York who has her life upended after reuniting with a childhood friend, played by Ruth Negga, who is passing as white. The film is based on the 1929 book of the same name.

“Red Notice”
Stream on Netflix on Nov. 12

A still from “Red Notice.” Frank Masi/NETFLIX

“Red Notice” stars Dwayne Johnson as a top FBI profiler, who teams with the world’s greatest art thief, played by Ryan Reynolds, to catch another infamous art thief, played by Gal Gadot.

“King Richard”
Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 19

A still from “King Richard.” Courtesy of HBO Max

Starring Will Smith, “King Richard” is based on a true story about Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who is determined to make his daughters the best tennis players of all time. The film will also be released in theaters.

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”
Stream on Netflix on Nov. 19

Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick…Boom!” MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical stars Andrew Garfield as a young Jonathan, who is trying to write the next great American musical. Larson is one of the most prolific influences on American musicals, writing the hit show, “Rent.”

“Bruised”
Stream on Netflix on Nov. 24

Halle Berry in “Bruised.” JOHN BAER/NETFLIX © 2021

“Bruised” stars Halle Berry as a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter who joins an underground fight, grabbing the attention of a fight league promoter who promises to revitalize her career. The film is also Berry’s directorial debut.

Everything to Know About the ‘House of Gucci’ Movie 

How the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot’s Fashion Compares to the Original Series 

10 New Documentaries to Watch in November 2021 

17 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in November 2021 

