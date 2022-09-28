×
10 New Movies to Stream in October 2022 

The new movies fall under genres like horror, fantasy, drama and more.

Mila Kunis as Ani in Luckiest
Mila Kunis as Ani in Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive." Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

October 2022 will see the debut of a long list of new movies that span genres like horror, fantasy and drama.

For Halloween, many streaming services are offering new scary movies to celebrate. Peacock, for one, is releasing the 13th film in the beloved “Halloween” franchise, called “Halloween Ends,” which takes place four years after characters Laurie Strode and Michael Myers have last faced each other. Hulu is also releasing two horror films in October, called “Hellraiser” and “Grimcutty.” 

On the drama side, Netflix is releasing “The Good Nurse,” which is based on the true story of a hospital nurse who suspects her colleague is behind a string of mysterious patient deaths. There’s also “Luckiest Girl Alive,” starring Mila Kunis as a successful young woman whose idyllic life comes into jeopardy when she confronts a past incident from her teens.  

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new movies to stream in October 2022. Read on for more.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 5

Jaeden Martell as Craig and Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan in “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.” Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Based on the Stephen King short story, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” tells the story of a young boy who can communicate with a late billionaire via the iPhone that was buried with him. 

“Catherine Called Birdy”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 7

Bella Ramsey stars in “Catherine Called Birdy.” Alex Bailey/Prime Video

Directed by Lena Dunham, “Catherine Called Birdy” is set in the medieval English village of Stonebridge and follows Lady Catherine, the youngest child of Lord Rollo, who is being married off to improve her family’s financial standing. Catherine, known as Birdy, is defiant and independent, putting up a challenge for all of her prospective suitors. 

“Hellraiser”
Stream on Hulu on Oct. 7

Drew Starkey as Trevor in “Hellraiser” Courtesy of Spyglass Media Group

The horror film “Hellraiser” centers on a young woman struggling with addiction who finds an ancient puzzle box and is unaware the artifact summons a group of sadistic supernatural beings. 

“Luckiest Girl Alive”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 7

Mila Kunis as Ani in “Luckiest Girl Alive.” Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Starring Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive” follows a young woman whose seemingly idyllic life is shattered when she’s forced to confront a past incident that took place when she was a teenager at a prestigious high school.

“Grimcutty”
Stream on Hulu on Oct. 10 

“Grimcutty” HULU

A scary internet meme called “Grimcutty” comes to life and starts attacking the children in a small town in this horror film. 

“Halloween Ends” 
Stream on Peacock on Oct. 14 

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween Ends.”

The 13th installment of the “Halloween” franchise brings back stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. The film takes place four years after the two characters’ last encounter, with the former character grappling with a string of violence after a local murder. 

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 14 

Priah Ferguson as Sydney and Marlon Wayans as Howard in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.” Frank Masi/Netflix

Fantasy film, “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” follows a father and daughter who are forced to save their town after an ancient spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and terrorize them. The film stars Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle and others. 

“The School for Good and Evil”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 19

Sofia Wylie as Agatha, Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone and Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey in “The School For Good And Evil.” Gilles Mingasson/Netflix © 2022

Based on the best-selling series of the same name, “The School for Good and Evil” tells the story of best friends who are placed on opposing sides at an enchanted school that trains young heroes and villains to protect the balance of good and evil. The film stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and others. 

“The Good Nurse”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 26

Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren in “The Good Nurse.” JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Inspired by a true story, “The Good Nurse” follows a nurse who becomes suspicious of her colleague after a series of mysterious patient deaths. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne and others. 

“Run Sweetheart Run”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 28

A still from “Run Sweetheart Runs.”

The thriller, “Run Sweetheart Run,” follows a single mom, played by Ella Balinska, who is on the run from a charismatic businessman who quickly turns violent. 

