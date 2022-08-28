×
10 New Movies to Stream in September 2022

September will see the debut of films like “Blonde,” “Pinocchio” and “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde" 2022 © Netflix

September 2022 will see the release of films across genres like drama, horror and comedy. 

Netflix, for one, will be releasing “Blonde,” its biopic focusing on Marilyn Monroe, which stars Ana de Armas as the film icon. The film follows Monroe’s life from her childhood through her rise to fame, including some of her romantic relationships.

Disney+ will also debut two highly-anticipated films this month: “Pinocchio” a live-action version of the beloved cartoon and “Hocus Pocus 2” a sequel to the hit Halloween film that takes place 29 years after the original film and brings back the cast of Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters.

Here, WWD rounds up 10 new movies to stream in September 2022. Read on for more.

“Love in the Villa”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 1 

A still from “Love in the Villa” Riccardo Ghilardi/Netflix

The romantic comedy tells the story of a young woman who goes on a solo trip to Verona, Italy after a breakup to find the villa she reserved was double-booked and she has to share the rental with a cynical British man. 

“Pinocchio” 
Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 8

A still from “Pinocchio”

The live-action “Pinocchio” movie debuts in September, starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the titular character, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket and others. 

“End of the Road”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 9

A still from “End of the Road” Ursula Coyote/NETFLIX

Queen Latifah and Ludacris star in “End of the Road” as siblings who go on a cross-country road trip where they witness a brutal murder and end up on the run. 

“Do Revenge”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 16

A still from “Do Revenge” Kim Simms/Netflix

The dark comedy tells the story of two teenage girls who join forces to take down their bullies. The film stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams and others. 

“Goodnight Mommy” 
Stream on Prime Video on Sept. 16

A still from “Goodnight Mommy” David Giesbrecht/Prime Video

This horror film tells the story of twin brothers who come home to find their mother’s face is covered in bandages and she is acting different, making them suspect she isn’t their real mother. The film stars Naomi Watts, Peter Hermann, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti and others.

“Lou”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 23

A still from “Lou” Liane Hentscher / Netflix © 2022

The thriller film follows a mother, played by Jurnee Smollett, who teams with her neighbor, played by Allison Janney, after a young girl is kidnapped. 

“Blonde”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 28

A still from “Blonde” 2022 © Netflix

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe, depicting the film icon from her childhood through her rise to fame and her romantic relationships. The film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson. 

“Hocus Pocus 2”
Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 30 

A still from “Hocus Pocus 2”

“Hocus Pocus 2” is the sequel to the beloved Halloween film, taking place 29 years after the original film and reuniting the cast of Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, who are resurrected and looking for revenge. 

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 30 

A still from “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”

Zac Efron stars as Chickie Donohue, a young man who decides to visit his friends serving in Vietnam to bring them their favorite American beer. During his visit, Chickie is confronted with the realities of the war and how his relationships with his friends are changing. 

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism”
Stream on Prime Video on Sept. 30 

A still from “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” Eliza Morse/Prime Video

The horror film is set in 1988 and centers on two best friends who after a night of skinny-dipping, one starts acting very differently, causing the other to try to help her friend go back to normal. 

