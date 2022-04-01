7 New Movies to Stream in April 2022

April 2022 will see the release of several interesting movies across genres like comedy, thriller and action.

Netflix will start the month with the release of “The Bubble,” a star-studded comedy about a group of actors who are quarantined after contracting COVID-19 while filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs.

A few of the month’s new films are also inspired by true events, such as HBO’s “The Survivor,” which tells the story of boxer and Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft, as well as Netflix’s “Silverton Siege,” which is inspired by a bank hostage situation after an anti-apartheid strike in South Africa.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to stream in April 2022. Read on for more.

“Better Nate Than Ever”

Stream on Disney+ on April 1

A still from “Better Nate Than Ever.” Courtesy of Disney+

This film follows a 13-year-old boy named Nate who after not getting a role in his school play sneaks off to New York City to follow his Broadway dreams. The film stars Lisa Kudrow, Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood and more.

“The Bubble”

Stream on Netflix on April 1

A still from “The Bubble.” Laura Radford/Netflix

This star-studded comedy directed by Judd Apatow follows a group of actors who are stuck in a COVID-19 isolation bubble at a hotel while trying to create a film about flying dinosaurs. The film stars Leslie Mann, Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny and others.

“All the Old Knives”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 8

A still from “All the Old Knive.s” Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

“All the Old Knives” follows Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as two CIA agents and ex-lovers who are brought back together to investigate a failed rescue attempt that happened years prior.

“Along for the Ride”

Stream on Netflix on April 22

A still from “Along for the Ride.” EMILY V. ARAGONES/NETFLIX © 2022

Adapted from the best-selling young adult novel of the same name, “Along for the Ride” follows Auden, a teenage girl who is gearing up for college, who embarks on adventures with fellow insomniac Eli.

“The Survivor”

Stream on HBO Max on April 27

A still from “The Survivor.” Courtesy of HBO/Jessica Kourkounis

The film tells the true story of Harry Haft, an Auschwitz survivor who was forced into boxing while imprisoned. After leaving Auschwitz, Haft starts a career as a boxer in the hopes of reuniting with the woman he loves. The film stars Ben Foster, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, Danny DeVito and others.

“Silverton Siege”

Stream on Netflix on April 27

A still from “Silverton Siege.” Courtesy of Netflix

This action film is based on the true story of a bank hostage situation after an anti-apartheid strike in South Africa.

“Crush”

Stream on Hulu on April 29

A still from “Crush.” HULU

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho star in “Crush,” a coming-of-age film that tells the story of a young female artist who while pursuing the girl she’s had a longtime crush on starts developing feelings for her track teammate.

