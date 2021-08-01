In addition to the new TV shows and documentaries hitting streaming services this month, the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and others are expanding their original film offerings.

This month is seeing the debut of some of the year’s highly anticipated films. DC Comics film “The Suicide Squad,” for one, which is a reboot of the 2016 film, will release both in theaters and for a limited time on HBO Max.

“Annette,” which was one of the breakout films at the Cannes Film Festival last month, will also be available to viewers on Amazon Prime Video later in August. The musical film stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a couple that has their lives completely changed after the birth of their daughter, Annette.

Here, WWD looks at eight new movies that will be available to stream in August 2021. Read on for more.

“The Suicide Squad”

Stream on HBO Max on Aug. 5

Premiering simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, “The Suicide Squad” reboot brings together the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis and others who take on the roles of many beloved DC Comics villains.

“The Kissing Booth 3”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 11

The third and last installment in “The Kissing Booth” franchise brings back Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney as King’s character Elle decides if she will go to college with her boyfriend or best friend.

“Beckett”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 13

Action film “Beckett” stars John David Washington as an American tourist in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt after a tragic car accident. The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps.

“Coda”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Aug. 13

“Coda” was one of the standout films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, winning the grand jury prize plus other accolades. The film follows the story of a hearing teenager of deaf parents who grapples with her familial obligations while trying to pursue her dreams.

“Sweet Girl”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 20

Jason Momoa plays Ray Cooper, a widower who fights to bring justice to the pharmaceutical company responsible for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.

“Annette”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 20

“Annette” premiered on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival in July and stars Adam Driver as a stand-up comedian who falls in love with a world-renowned opera singer, played by Marion Cotillard. The couple’s lives are flipped upside down after the birth of their daughter, Annette.

“Reminiscence”

Stream on HBO Max on Aug. 20

Hugh Jackman stars in action thriller “Reminiscence” as a scientist who develops a technology that allows people to visit their past. The film, which will also be out in theaters, also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu and others.

“He’s All That”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 27

A remake of the 1999 teen classic, “She’s All That,” the film stars TikTok influencer Addison Rae and actor Tanner Buchanan. Rae’s character accepts a challenge to turn “the school’s biggest loser” into the prom king.

