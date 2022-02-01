7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month.

In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.

Debuting in theaters and on Peacock concurrently, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s “Marry Me” is another highly anticipated release. The romantic comedy tells the story of a pop star (played by Lopez) who impulsively marries a stranger in the crowd at her concert (Wilson) after finding out her fiancé was cheating on her.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to stream in February 2022. Read on for more.

“Book of Love”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 4

Sam Claflin and Véronica Echegui star in “Book of Love” AP

Sam Claflin and Véronica Echegui star in “Book of Love,” which tells the story of an English writer whose novel becomes a bestseller in Mexico after his Spanish translator took some creative liberties with the translation.

“Kimi”

Stream on HBO Max on Feb. 10

A still from “Kimi” Courtesy of HBO

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Zoë Kravitz, “Kimi” takes place in Seattle during the COVID-19 pandemic and follows a tech worker who uncovers a violent crime that’s happened in her company’s data stream.

“I Want You Back”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 11

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in “I Want You Back” AP

The new film stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as two newly single strangers that bond over recently being dumped by their respective partners. Seeing that their exes have moved on, together the characters create a plan to win back their partners.

“The In Between”

Stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11

Joey King and Kyle Allen star in “The In Between.” Courtesy of Curtis Baker/Paramount+

Joey King and Kyle Allen star in the supernatural love story that centers on a teenage girl whose boyfriend dies in a car accident. As she survives, she tries to find answers about the car accident and finds a way to reconnect with her boyfriend.

“Marry Me”

Stream on Peacock on Feb. 11

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in “Marry Me” Courtesy of Barry Wetcher/Universal

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, “Marry Me” tells the story of a pop star who impulsively marries a stranger in the crowd at one of her concerts after finding out her fiancé was cheating on her.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

Stream on Netflix on Feb. 18

A still from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Courtesy of Yana Blajeva / Legendary / Netflix

Nearly 50 years since the original film came out, the sequel again finds serial killer Leatherface returning to terrorize a group of young friends who recently moved to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start a new business venture.

“No Exit”

Stream on Hulu on Feb. 25

A still from “No Exit” Courtesy of Hulu

Based on the 2017 novel by Taylor Adams, the thriller follows a college student, who while stranded at a mountain rest stop during a blizzard, discovers a kidnapped child in the back of a stranger’s car and tries to help the child escape.

READ MORE HERE:

15 New TV Shows to Watch in February 2022

‘Euphoria’ Season Two Leans Into Fantastical Fashion

How ‘The Gilded Age’ Addresses ‘Old Money’ Versus ‘New Money’ Through Costumes