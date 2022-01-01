7 New Movies to Stream in January 2022

The new year is starting off with a slate of new films available to stream in January.

Several films that made an impression at last year’s film festivals will be available this month, including “The Fallout,” which won the grand jury and audience awards at SXSW and Iranian film “A Hero,” which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Other major releases this month include Joel Coen’s solo directorial debut, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the film adaptation of the William Shakespeare play.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to stream in January 2022. Read on for more.

“The Tender Bar”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7

A still from “The Tender Bar” Claire Folger/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

“The Tender Bar” follows a fatherless boy and his relationship with his bartender uncle who becomes a father figure to him. The film stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd and others.

“Brazen”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 13

A still from “Brazen” Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix

Alyssa Milano stars as a mystery writer and crime expert who investigates the mysterious life and death of her estranged sister. The movie is based on the Nora Roberts novel, “Brazen Virtue.”

“Sex Appeal”

Stream on Hulu on Jan. 14

A still from “Sex Appeal” HULU

The comedy “Sex Appeal” centers on a young woman trying to figure out what she wants out of life and love as her long-distance boyfriend wants to take the next step in their relationship. The film stars Paris Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Mika Abdalla and others.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14

A still from “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Directed by Joel Coen, the film adaptation of the treasured William Shakespeare play stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

“Munich — The Edge of War”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 21

A still from “Munich — The Edge of War” Frederic Batier / NETFLIX

Set in the fall of 1938 as Europe is on the brink of World War II, a British civil servant and German diplomat travel to Munich for an emergency conference to try to seek a peaceful resolution. The film is based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris.

“A Hero”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21

A still from “A Hero” Courtesy

The Iranian film follows Rahim, an inmate imprisoned because he was unable to repay a debt. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw the complaint so he can be released from prison for good.

“The Fallout”

Stream on HBO Max on Jan. 27

A still from “The Fallout” Courtesy

Winner of this year’s grand jury and audience awards at SXSW, “The Fallout” follows three high schoolers brought together through their shared trauma after a school shooting. The film stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler and Niles Fitch.

