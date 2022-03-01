7 New Movies to Stream in March 2022

Several new films across genres including action, thriller, sci-fi and comedy will debut in March 2022 on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Among the thrillers, there is Netflix’s “Windfall” starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons, which follows the story of a man who attempts to break into a tech billionaire’s vacation home only to run into the couple on a last-minute getaway and hold them hostage, and there’s Hulu’s “Fresh” starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, which follows a young woman who discovers her romantic interest’s unusual preferences while on a weekend getaway.

Disney+ is gearing to release its reboot of the 2003 beloved family film, “Cheaper by the Dozen,” which stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff who come together with their blended family of 12.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new films to stream in March 2022. Read on for more.

“Against the Ice”

Stream on Netflix on March 2

A still from “Against the Ice.” Lilja Jonsdottir/Netflix

“Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays the role of Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen in the action film leading an inexperienced crew member across the ice on a mission to disprove the U.S.’s claim to Northeast Greenland in the early 1900s.

“The Weekend Away”

Stream on Netflix on March 3

A still from “The Weekend Away.” Ivan Šardi/Netflix

Leighton Meester stars in “The Weekend Away,” which focuses on a woman who is on a weekend getaway in Croatia when she is accused of murdering her best friend. In her efforts to uncover the truth, she discovers a painful secret about what really happened.

“Fresh”

Stream on Hulu on March 4

A still from “Fresh.” Courtesy of Searchlight Picture

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, “Fresh” tells the story of a young woman who meets a charming man at a grocery store and agrees to spend a romantic weekend away with him where she discovers he’s hiding some “unusual appetites.”

“The Adam Project”

Stream on Netflix on March 11

A still from “The Adam Project.” Courtesy of Netflix/Doane Gregory

Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and more star in “The Adam Project,” a sci-fi film focusing on a time-traveling pilot who teams with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past and save the future.

“Master”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 18

A still from “Master.” Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

The thriller tells the story of three Black women trying to survive their experience at a predominantly white college in New England. The film stars Regina Hall, Zoë Renee, Amber Gray, Talia Ryder, Sofia Hublitz, Molly Kate Bernard and more.

“Cheaper by the Dozen”

Stream on Disney+ on March 18

A still from “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Courtesy of Disney+

A new take on the 2003 family film focuses on the blended Baker family of 12. The film stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown and others.

“Windfall”

Stream on Netflix on March 18

A still from “Windfall.” Courtesy of Netflix

Starring Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins and Jason Segel, “Windfall” tells the story of a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home whose mission is sidetracked when the mogul and his wife show up for a last-minute trip.

READ MORE HERE:

20 New TV Shows to Watch in March 2022

How ‘The Gilded Age’ Addresses ‘Old Money’ vs. ‘New Money’ Through Costumes

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Four Looks to Transitional 1960s Fashion

10 New Documentaries to Watch in March 2022