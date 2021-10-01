8 New Movies to Stream in October 2021

Streaming services are releasing an array of new content in October, including some of the year’s highly anticipated films.

Several of the season’s most buzzed about films will be available for a short time on HBO Max, while also premiering in theaters. This includes the sci-fi film “Dune,” which has a star-studded cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson, among others.

“The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” will also be available on the streaming service for a brief time this month. The film stars the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, as a younger version of the actor’s beloved character, Tony Soprano.

In celebration of Halloween, the 12th installment of the “Halloween” franchise, called “Halloween Kills,” will debut on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, this month, as well as in theaters. The film brings back many of the franchise’s long-term cast members, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle.

Here, WWD rounds up eight movies to stream in October 2021.

“Maid”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 1

A still from “Maid.” RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

Starring Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell and Nick Robinson, “Maid” follows the story of a young mother who flees an abusive relationship and takes a job cleaning houses to build a better future for herself and her child.

“The Many Saints of Newark”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 1

A still from “The Many Saints of Newark.” HBO

“The Sopranos” prequel film is hitting HBO Max for a limited time this month, with the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, playing a younger version of his father’s beloved character, Tony Soprano. The film shows a young Tony Soprano growing up in Newark, N.J., during a time when rival gangs arise. The film also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ray Liotta, Corey Stoll, Jon Bernthal and others.

“Diana: The Musical”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 1

A still from “Diana: The Musical.” Netflix

Before it debuts on Broadway in November, “Diana: The Musical” will release a filmed version of the musical on Netflix. The musical offers a dramatized version of Princess Diana’s life, focusing on her personal life and her strained marriage to Prince Charles.

“Welcome to the Blumhouse”

Films start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 1

A still from “Bingo Hell.” Brian Roedel/© 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions are continuing their collaboration this year for Halloween, releasing four horror-themed anthology films throughout the month. The films start off on Oct. 1 with the release of “Bingo Hell,” which tells the story of an elderly woman fighting against a mysterious businessman who takes over the local bingo hall, and “Black As Night,” which focuses on a teenage girl who battles a group of deadly vampires.

On Oct. 8, the streaming service will then release “The Manor,” which centers on a haunted assisted living facility, and “Madres,” which tells the story of a young Mexican-American couple who discover a talisman in the rundown ranch they move to.

“The Guilty”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 1

A still from “The Guilty.” NETFLIX © 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in “The Guilty” as a 911 call operator who tries to save a caller who is in danger. The film also stars Riley Keough, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard.

“Halloween Kills”

Stream on Peacock on Oct. 15

A still from “Halloween Kills.” Courtesy

The 12th installment of the “Halloween” franchise will debut in theaters and on Peacock this month. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are reprising their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, respectively, and other cast members include James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and Will Patton, among others.

“Night Teeth”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 20

A still from “Night Teeth.” NETFLIX

The horror film follows a college student who takes a job as a chauffeur and is tasked with driving two mysterious women one night as they party hop around Los Angeles. He soon learns the women are vampires and gets stuck in the middle of a war between two vampire tribes. The movie stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Alexander Ludwig and Alfie Allen.

“Dune”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 22

A still from “Dune.”

The highly anticipated sci-fi film “Dune” is releasing on HBO Max and in theaters this month after premiering at the Venice Film Festival last month. The film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel and follows a young man who travels to the most dangerous planet in the universe to protect his family. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others.

READ MORE HERE:

Everything to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Film

Who Are the Real-life Characters in the ‘House of Gucci’ Movie?

13 New Documentaries to Watch in October 2021

19 TV Shows, Films and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021