7 New Movies to Watch in September 2021

Stars like Camila Cabello, Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Billy Porter, James Corden and others will appear in a slate of films debuting this month.

7 New Movies to Watch in
Camila Cabello stars in "Cinderella." Kerry Brown

September 2021 is seeing a lengthy list of new content hitting streaming services, including a range of films debuting on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Amazon Prime Video is releasing its take on the “Cinderella” fairy tale with singer Camila Cabello as the titular character, who has ambitions of becoming a fashion designer before meeting the prince at a ball.

There are also some musicals debuting on streaming this month, including Apple TV+, which is releasing a filmed version of the Broadway musical “Come From Away,” and Amazon Prime Video, which is premiering the film adaptation of the musical from London’s West End, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” which focuses on a teenage boy whose dream is to become a drag queen.

Here, WWD rounds up seven new movies to watch in September 2021. Read on for more.

“Afterlife of the Party”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 2

Victoria Justice in “Afterlife of the Party.” GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW/NETFLIX

Victoria Justice stars in the Netflix comedy as Cassie, a social butterfly who dies at her birthday party. Cassie is given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth with her loved ones to prove she’s worthy to “get into the big VIP room in the sky.”

“Cinderella”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine star in “Cinderella.” Kerry Brown/Amazon Prime Video

A new take on the “Cinderella” fairytale casts singer Camila Cabello as the titular character, who has ambitions of becoming a fashion designer. The movie includes other major stars, including Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden and Minnie Driver.

“Worth”
Stream on Netflix on Sept. 3

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in “Worth.” Monika Lek / Netflix

Based on true events, “Worth” follows attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg, played by Michael Keaton, who leads the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and is tasked with determining the worth of a life to help the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy. The film also stars Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

“Harry and Meghan 3: Escaping the Palace”
Watch on Lifetime on Sept. 6

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on March 23, 2018, during their visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland. zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

Lifetime’s third film on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offers a dramatized take on the events that led to the couple’s decision to step back from their royal duties last year.

“The Voyeurs”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 10

Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith star in “The Voyeurs.” Bertrand Calmeau

The thriller follows a couple who moves into their dream apartment and quickly becomes infatuated with their neighbors who live across the street. The film stars Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ben Hardy and Justice Smith. 

“Come From Away”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 10

A still from “Come From Away.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Come From Away” is a filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical. It tells the story of the 7,000 people who were stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights to the U.S. were grounded on Sept. 11, 2001 following the terrorist attacks.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 17

Max Harwood stars in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” John Rogers

A film adaptation of the hit musical from London’s West End, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” focuses on a teenage boy in a blue collar English town who has dreams of becoming a drag queen.

