4 New Restaurants to Check Out in NYC This Month

If you haven’t decamped out east for the summer, you’re in luck: the city has plenty to offer this season, from buzzy theater productions to art exhibitions and new dining experiences. In SoHo, the Zero Bond team has opened Sartiano’s at the Mercer Hotel, while ModernHaus SoHo has debuted its refreshed culinary concept, Twenty Three Grand. Other recent restaurant openings include new projects from Michelin-starred chefs, an omakase counter in the basement of Saks, and a French bistro downtown perfect for an afternoon aperitif. Here’s a closer look.

Moono

HAND Hospitality and Jua chef Hoyoung Kim have opened a more casual restaurant in NoMad. Unlike the Michelin-starred Jua, Moono lets diners choose their own meal with an a la carte menu. There’s an assortment of fried dishes, ssam, and pancakes, as well as hot pot, sotbap and noodle selections. The experience is accentuated by the 100-seat bi-level dining room, located inside a landmarked Romanesque building.

29 E 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016

Bōm

Oiji Hospitality Group, which opened its fine-dining concept Oiji Mi last year — and picked up a Michelin star shortly after — recently opened its third New York concept in Flatiron. Bōm (“spring” in Korean, or an acronym for “behind Oiji Mi”) is led by chef Brian Kim, who offers an elevated approach to Korean cuisine through a chef’s counter tasting menu format. The 12-course meal, served omakase-style, starts at $325 per person.

17 W 19th Street, New York, NY 10011

bōm

Hoseki

Omakase has landed in The Vault at Saks Fifth Avenue. The six-seat counter, led by chefs Maxwell Weiss and Chef Daniel Kim, is located in the basement — along with the fine jewelry and watch departments — at the retailer’s Fifth Avenue flagship. The 12-course menu starts at $95, with hand rolls offered as an add-on. Selections include Hokkaido uni, ocean trout and seared albacore.

611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022

The dining room at Hoseki. Courtesy

Libertine

The West Village has a new French bistro, located in an airy space on Greenwich Street and the corner of Christopher Street. Libertine is led by Anfora’s beverage director Cody Pruitt and chef Max Mackinnon, who highlights elevated classic French dishes such as oeufs mayo with trout roe and stuffed cabbage with lobster.

684 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014