“How Could She” by Lauren Mechling

For her debut adult novel, Mechling, who’s also a journalist, turned to a setting she knows well: the New York media world. Self-described as “a comedy of manners about female relationships,” the semi-satirical book is one of summer 2019’s most anticipated releases. And for those working in publishing — particularly the Millennial set — the story may hit particularly close to home.

“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead

Whitehead, whose last novel “The Underground Railroad” won a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and a National Book Award, is back with another poignant historical novel. This go around, his story is set during the civil rights movement in the South — specifically, at a corrupt juvenile reformatory. It’s sure to be a difficult read, but worth the payoff, as Whitehead continuously proves himself a necessary voice in American literature.

“Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes

The NPR pop culture podcast host makes her novel debut this summer with a sunny, charming romance set in Maine. It’s a BYOB — bring your own beach — read. Block out an afternoon, and you’re good to go.



“Signs” by Laura Lynne Jackson

Psychic medium Jackson is a celebrity favorite and frequently featured at Goop’s wellness summits, where she delivers messages from “the other side” to a chosen few in the crowd. Her second book, “Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe” makes a case for the rest of us, and is a DIY handbook for recognizing and decoding the arcane in everyday life. By channeling heightened awareness and staying receptive, you too can see the signs you seek.

“Hungry” by Jeff Gordinier

The food journalist chronicles the several years he spent trailing Noma chef René Redzepi — as he writes it, seemingly by happenstance — around the world. Through the various culinary adventures recounted in “Hungry,” Gordinier offers a memoir-style portrait into the world of the renowned Nordic chef, but also restaurant culture and those who write about it.

