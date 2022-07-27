Several highly anticipated TV shows will debut in August 2022 on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more.

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is arguably the month’s biggest project. The series is a prequel to the popular “Game of Thrones” series, taking place 200 years prior to the original series and telling the origin story of House Targaryen. Netflix is also debuting an anticipated fantasy series this month called “The Sandman,” which is inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name.

On Disney+, Marvel Studios is releasing two new series this month: “I Am Groot,” an animated series offering five original shorts about the “Guardians of the Galaxy” beloved character Groot, and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which introduces the titular superhero into the franchise.

Here, WWD rounds up 13 new TV shows to watch in August 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.

“Industry”

Stream on HBO Max on Aug. 1

A still from “Industry.” Simon Ridgway/HBO

Season two of drama series “Industry” returns, following the story of a group of young bankers in a high-pressure environment.

“The Sandman”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 5

A still from “The Sandman.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Based on the DC Comics series, “The Sandman” is a fantasy drama about the Sandman, also known as Dream, who is mistakenly imprisoned and attempts to escape as all dreams are lost and chaos erupts across humankind. The series stars Gwendoline Christie, Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and others.

“Locke & Key”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 9

A still from “Locke & Key.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The third and final season of “Locke & Key” continues the adventures of the Locke siblings as they uncover more magic within their ancestral home and battle a new threat.

“I Am Groot”

Stream on Disney+ on Aug. 10

“I Am Groot” Disney+

The animated series from Marvel Studios offers five original shorts about the “Guardians of the Galaxy” beloved character Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel.

“Never Have I Ever”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 12

A still from “Never Have I Ever.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Season three of teen comedy “Never Have I Ever” continues the story of Indian-American teenager Devi as she’s again in a love triangle between her former enemy Ben and her longtime crush Paxton.

“A League of Their Own”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 12

A still from “A League of Their Own.” Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

Inspired by the classic 1992 Penny Marshall film, “A League of Their Own” tells the story of an All-American professional women’s baseball team that traveled across a rapidly changing U.S. during World War II. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Nick Offerman and others.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

Stream on Disney+ on Aug. 17

A still from “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Courtesy of Disney+

The comedy series from Marvel Studios tells the story of Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, who is an attorney specializing in superhuman legal cases and who herself is a super-powered Hulk.

“Echoes”

Stream on Netflix on Aug. 19

A still from “Echoes.” JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

“Echoes” is a limited mystery thriller series that follows two identical twins who have swapped lives since they were children, resulting in a double life that goes undisturbed until one twin goes missing. The series stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata and others.

“Making the Cut”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 19

A still from “Making the Cut.” James Clark/Prime Video

Fashion competition show “Making the Cut” returns for its third season in August, with hosts and producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn bringing together a new group of 10 fashion designers from all over the world to compete for a $1 million prize and mentorship from Amazon Fashion.

“Bad Sisters”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Aug. 19

A still from “Bad Sisters.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The new dark comedy tells the story of the Garvey sisters who are “bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.” The series’ cast includes Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and others.

“House of the Dragon”

Stream on HBO Max on Aug. 21

A still from “House of the Dragon.” Courtesy of HBO

The highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon” is set 200 years prior to the original series and tells the origin story of House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and others.

“See”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Aug. 26

A still from “See.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The third and final season of fantasy series “See” airs in August, following the story of Baba Voss (played by Jason Momoa), who is faced with another threat against humanity as he’s been living remotely in the forest after leaving his family.

“Andor”

Stream on Disney+ on Aug. 31

A still from “Andor.” Courtesy of Disney+

From the “Star Wars” franchise, “Andor” focuses on the titular captain’s journey to “discover the difference he can make.” The series stars Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly and others.