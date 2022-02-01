February 2022 is seeing the release of several major TV projects, as well as the return to some beloved series.

This month streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and more are expanding their original content offerings. One of the most anticipated projects comes from Hulu, which is releasing “Pam & Tommy,” a limited series based on the marriage and sex tape scandal of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Netflix is another with a major release this month: “Inventing Anna,” which is a dramatization of the story of fake German heiress Anna Delvey, who conned her way around New York City between 2013 to 2017.

Several shows are also returning this month with new seasons, including Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which returns for season four, BBC’s “Killing Eve,” which returns for its final season and Netflix’s “Space Force,” which is back for season two.

Here, WWD rounds up 15 new TV shows to watch in February 2022. Read on for more.

“Pam & Tommy”

Stream on Hulu on Feb. 2

A still from “Pam & Tommy.” Courtesy of Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in “Pam & Tommy,” a limited series that’s a dramatization of the marriage between actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and their sex tape scandal.

“Raised by Wolves”

Stream on HBO Max on Feb. 3

A still from “Raised by Wolves.” Courtesy of HBO

Created by Ridley Scott, the second season of sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves” follows two Android partners and their six human children as they join a new colony and navigate the changes of their new surroundings.

“Reacher”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 4

A still from “Reacher.” Courtesy of Shane Mahood/Amazon Prime Video

The new action series is based on Lee Child’s first “Jack Reacher” novel, “Killing Floor,” which follows the story of the titular character who has entered civilian life after working as a military police investigator.

“Suspicion”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 4

A still from “Suspicion.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Suspicion” tells the story of a prominent American businesswoman (played by Uma Thurman) whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. Four British citizens become suspects and strive to prove their innocence as the abduction is investigated.

“Inventing Anna”

Stream on Netflix on Feb. 11

A still from “Inventing Anna.” Courtesy of Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

The latest series to come from Shonda Rimes, “Inventing Anna” is inspired by the real-life story of Anna Delvey, a woman who posed as a German heiress in New York City and conned money out of the people around her. The show stars Julia Garner as Anna.

“Dollface”

Stream on Hulu on Feb. 11

A still from “Dollface.” Courtesy of Hulu

The second season of “Dollface” finds a group of friends — played by Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky — reunited post-pandemic and after turning 30. This season, Dennings character works to keep the group together as they each navigate their jobs and love lives.

“Bel-Air”

Stream on Peacock on Feb. 13

A still from “Bel-Air.” Courtesy of Peacock

The new series is a drama adaptation of the beloved 1990s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and follows Will (played by Jabari Banks) as he transitions from life living in west Philadelphia to a gated mansion in Bel-Air. The show is produced by Will Smith.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 18

A still from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Courtesy of Christopher Saunders/Amazon Prime Video

The fourth season of the beloved show returns this month. The season focuses on the titular character in the 1960s as she finds a new comedy gig that creates a rift between her and her friends and family.

“Severance”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 18

A still from “Severance.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Directed and produced by Ben Stiller, “Severance” stars Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, John Turturro and Britt Lower in the drama that follows a group of employees who undergo a severance treatment, which is a surgical procedure that divides a person’s memories between their work and personal lives.

“Space Force”

Stream on Netflix on Feb. 18

A still from “Space Force.” Courtesy of DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

The second season of the comedy series picks up with General Naird, played by Steve Carell, and his team trying to prove themselves to a new administration while struggling with their own problems.

“Snowfall”

Watch on FX on Feb. 23

A still from “Snowfall.” Courtesy of FX

Season five of the hit series “Snowfall” returns on FX this month, with the new season set in the summer of 1986 and focusing on the sudden death of basketball star Len Bias who died of a cocaine overdose, causing the drug epidemic to become front-page news.

“Vikings: Valhalla”

Stream on Netflix on Feb. 25

A still from “Vikings: Valhalla.” Courtesy of BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

The new series takes place 100 years after the end of the original “Vikings” series and shows the adventures and battles of a new set of explorers as they clash with English royals. The show casts Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson.

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”

Watch on Showtime on Feb. 27

A still from “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” Courtesy of Showtime

The limited series stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick, the embattled cofounder and former chief executive office of Uber who was ousted from the company in 2017 during a boardroom coup. The series also casts Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington and Kyle Chandler as Uber cofounder Bill Gurley.

“Killing Eve”

Watch on BBC on Feb. 27

A still from “Killing Eve.” Courtesy of Nick Wall/BBCAmerica

“Killing Eve” is returning for its fourth and final season this month following MI6 spy Eve Polastri (played by Sandra Oh) as she continues to chase the international assassin Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer).

“Better Things”

Watch on FX on Feb. 28

A still from “Better Things.” Courtesy of FX

“Better Things” is airing its fifth and final season this month, continuing the story of Sam Fox (played by Pamela Adlon) as an actress and mother of three who deals with the challenges of balancing her career with family life.

