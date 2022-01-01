Streaming services are starting off the new year with a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows.

January 2022 is seeing the return of two highly anticipated series, including the second season of HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria,” which brings back the cast of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and others, and the first part of the final season of Netflix’s hit drama “Ozark,” which picks up from last season’s cliffhanger.

Several new shows are also making their debut this month, including Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” which is a reboot of the original CBS show now told from the female perspective. Additionally, HBO Max is releasing its latest DC Comics project called “Peacemaker,” which depicts the origin story of the titular character, played by John Cena, who first appeared in last summer’s “The Suicide Squad” film.

Here, WWD looks at 13 new TV shows to watch in January 2022. Read on for more.

“Search Party”

Stream on HBO Max on Jan. 7

A still from “Search Party.” Courtesy of HBO

Dark comedy “Search Party” is returning for its fifth and final season with Dory, played by Alia Shawkat, entering a business partnership with a charismatic tech billionaire, played by Jeff Goldblum, after her near-death experience.

“Euphoria”

Stream on HBO Max on Jan. 9

A still from “Euphoria.” Courtesy of HBO

The long-awaited second season of HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria” returns this month, reuniting the cast of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and others as high schoolers navigating life.

“The Righteous Gemstones”

Stream on HBO Max on Jan. 9

A still from “The Righteous Gemstones.” Courtesy of HBO

The second season of comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones” premieres this month, following the world famous televangelist Gemstone family whose empire is threatened by people from their past and present circumstances. The series stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman and others.

“Wolf Like Me”

Stream on Peacock on Jan. 13

A still from “Wolf Like Me.” Peacock

Peacock’s new series tells the unusual love story between Gary, a recent widow, and Mary, who is keeping a big secret. The show stars Josh Gad and Isla Fisher.

“Peacemaker”

Stream on HBO Max on Jan. 13

A still from “Peacemaker.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The DC Comics series tells the origin story of Peacemaker, played by John Cena. The character was first introduced in director James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” film that released last summer.

“Archive 81”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 14

A still from “Archive 81.” Courtesy of Netflix

The thriller series follows an archivist who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged video tapes from a documentarian who was investigating a strange cult in 1994. The series is loosely based on a popular podcast of the same name.

“How I Met Your Father”

Stream on Hulu on Jan. 18

A still from “How I Met Your Father.” Courtesy of Hulu

A reboot of the CBS comedy “How I Met Your Mother,” “How I Met Your Father” focuses on Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, who tells her son the story of how she met his father. The show also stars Kim Cattrall, Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley and others.

“Ozark”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 21

A still from “Ozark.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The fourth and final season of thriller series “Ozark” returns this month with the first part of the finale. The season picks up off the cliffhanger of season three with Marty and Wendy Byrde in Mexico following the death of their business partner.

“As We See It”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21

A still from “As We See It.” Ali Goldstein / © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

The new series follows three 20-something roommates who are on the autism spectrum navigating their friendships, love lives and careers. The show stars Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien.

“Losing Alice”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Jan. 22

A still from “Losing Alice” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The eight-episode psychological thriller follows Alice, a 48-year-old film director who becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter. The show is said to explore themes like jealousy, guilt, fear and aging.

“The Gilded Age”

Stream on HBO Max on Jan. 24

A still from “The Gilded Age.” ALISON COHEN ROSA

HBO Max’s new drama series centers on the American Gilded Age in 1882, focusing on a woman who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her wealthy aunts. The series stars Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Morgan Spector and others.

“The Afterparty”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Jan. 28

A still from “The Afterparty.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The new comedy series centers on a murder mystery that takes place at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes is a retelling of the same night told through different characters’ points of view. The show stars Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer and others.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 28

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX

The comedy-slash-mystery series stars Kristen Bell as an alcoholic who spies on her handsome neighbor and thinks she witnessed a gruesome murder. The show also stars Michael Ealy, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton and more.

