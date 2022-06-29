15 New TV Shows to Watch in July 2022

Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services are offering a lengthy slate of new TV shows in July 2022.

The month is starting off strong with the release of the highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four, releasing two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering Vecna’s origin story.

Another of the month’s anticipated releases is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” a spin-off that takes place 20 years after the events of the original “Pretty Little Liars” series.

Here, WWD rounds up 15 new TV shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and other streaming services in July 2022.

“Stranger Things”

Stream on Netflix on July 1

A still from “Stranger Things” Courtesy of Netflix

The highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four is available to stream starting July 1. The second part includes two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering who Vecna really is.

“The Terminal List”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 1

A still from “The Terminal List” Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, “The Terminal List” follows an Army lieutenant (played by Chris Pratt) who takes it upon himself to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of his entire platoon.

“Maggie”

Stream on Hulu on July 6

A still from “Maggie” HULU

Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as the titular character in “Maggie,” a psychic whose abilities start interfering with her dating life.

“Moonhaven”

Stream on AMC+ on July 7

A still from “Moonhaven” Szymon Lazewski/AMC

Sci-fi series “Moonhaven” follows a lunar cargo smuggler 100 years into the future where she finds herself accused of a crime and stranded on Moonhaven, a utopian community built on the moon.

“Black Bird”

Stream on Apple TV+ on July 8

A still from “Black Bird” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Inspired by true events, “Black Bird” follows the story of Jimmy Keene (played by Taron Egerton) who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but is given the opportunity to have a shortened sentence if he transfers to a maximum security prison and befriends a suspected serial killer to uncover the truth.

“Skymed”

Stream on Paramount+ on July 10

A still from “Skymed” Holly Dunphy/ Paramount +

The nine-episode medical drama “Skymed” follows a group of nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in a remote area of northern Canada. The series stars Natasha Calis, Ace Nadjiwon, Bodie Morgan Holmstrom and others.

“Resident Evil”

Stream on Netflix on July 14

A still from “Resident Evil” MARCOS CRUZ/NETFLIX

Netflix is releasing the latest adaptation of the “Resident Evil” franchise, taking place in the year 2036 as the world is “overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures.”

“The Rehearsal”

Stream on HBO Max on July 15

Nathan Fielder Rob Latour/Deadline

Comedian Nathan Fielder stars in the new series “The Rehearsal” that “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life.”

“Virgin River”

Stream on Netflix on July 20

A still from “Virgin River” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Season four of the hit romance show “Virgin River” is returning to Netflix this month, continuing the story of Mel as she’s gearing up for motherhood despite not knowing who the father is.

“Rap Sh!t”

Stream on HBO Max on July 21

A still from “Rap Sh!t” Courtesy of HBO Max

The new comedy series “Rap Sh!t” follows two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group. The show stars Aida Osman and KaMillion.

“Trying”

Stream on Apple TV+ on July 22

A still from “Trying” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Season three of the drama “Trying” returns this month, finding main characters Nikki and Jason waking up as new parents.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”

Stream on HBO Max on July 28

A still from “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” Courtesy of HBO Max

The spin-off of the original “Pretty Little Liars,” “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” takes place 20 years after the events of the original show, following a new set of teenage girls that are being tormented by an anonymous person who is making them pay for the sins of their parents.

“Surface”

Stream on Apple TV+ on July 29

A still from “Surface” Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Surface” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury — which is suspected to have been the result of a suicide attempt — that’s left her with memory loss. The series follows the character as she tries to put her life back together and uncover what actually happened to her.

“Paper Girls”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 29

A still from “Paper Girls” Anjali Pinto/Prime Video

Based on the bestselling graphic novels, “Paper Girls” follows four paper girls in the early mornings after Halloween 1988 on their delivery route as they get caught between warring time travelers and are transported into the future.

“Uncoupled”

Stream on Netflix on July 29

Neil Patrick Harris in “Uncoupled” BARBARA NITKE/NETFLIX

“Uncoupled” tells the story of Michael (played by Neil Patrick Harris), a gay man whose partner leaves him after 17 years together. The series follows Michael as he confronts the hardships of losing who he thought was his soulmate and becoming single in his mid-40s.

