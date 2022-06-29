×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

15 New TV Shows to Watch in July 2022

The month is starting strong with the release of the second half of “Stranger Things” season four.

July 2022 New TV: Stranger Things
A still from "Stranger Things" 4 Tina Rowden/Netflix

Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services are offering a lengthy slate of new TV shows in July 2022.

The month is starting off strong with the release of the highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four, releasing two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering Vecna’s origin story.

Another of the month’s anticipated releases is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” a spin-off that takes place 20 years after the events of the original “Pretty Little Liars” series.

Here, WWD rounds up 15 new TV shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and other streaming services in July 2022.

“Stranger Things”
Stream on Netflix on July 1

July 2022 New TV: Stranger Things 4
A still from “Stranger Things” Courtesy of Netflix

The highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four is available to stream starting July 1. The second part includes two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering who Vecna really is.

Related Galleries

“The Terminal List”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 1

July 2022 New TV: The Terminal List
A still from “The Terminal List” Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, “The Terminal List” follows an Army lieutenant (played by Chris Pratt) who takes it upon himself to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of his entire platoon.

“Maggie”
Stream on Hulu on July 6

July 2022 New TV: Maggie
A still from “Maggie” HULU

Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as the titular character in “Maggie,” a psychic whose abilities start interfering with her dating life.

“Moonhaven”
Stream on AMC+ on July 7

July 2022 New TV: Moonhaven
A still from “Moonhaven” Szymon Lazewski/AMC

Sci-fi series “Moonhaven” follows a lunar cargo smuggler 100 years into the future where she finds herself accused of a crime and stranded on Moonhaven, a utopian community built on the moon.

“Black Bird”
Stream on Apple TV+ on July 8

July 2022 New TV: Black Bird
A still from “Black Bird” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Inspired by true events, “Black Bird” follows the story of Jimmy Keene (played by Taron Egerton) who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but is given the opportunity to have a shortened sentence if he transfers to a maximum security prison and befriends a suspected serial killer to uncover the truth.

“Skymed”
Stream on Paramount+ on July 10

July 2022 New TV: Skymed
A still from “Skymed” Holly Dunphy/ Paramount +

The nine-episode medical drama “Skymed” follows a group of nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in a remote area of northern Canada. The series stars Natasha Calis, Ace Nadjiwon, Bodie Morgan Holmstrom and others.

“Resident Evil”
Stream on Netflix on July 14

July 2022 New TV: Resident Evil
A still from “Resident Evil” MARCOS CRUZ/NETFLIX

Netflix is releasing the latest adaptation of the “Resident Evil” franchise, taking place in the year 2036 as the world is “overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures.”

“The Rehearsal”
Stream on HBO Max on July 15

July 2022 New TV: The Rehearsal
Nathan Fielder Rob Latour/Deadline

Comedian Nathan Fielder stars in the new series “The Rehearsal” that “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life.”

“Virgin River”
Stream on Netflix on July 20

July 2022 New TV: Virgin River
A still from “Virgin River” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Season four of the hit romance show “Virgin River” is returning to Netflix this month, continuing the story of Mel as she’s gearing up for motherhood despite not knowing who the father is.

“Rap Sh!t”
Stream on HBO Max on July 21

July 2022 New TV: Rap Sh!t
A still from “Rap Sh!t” Courtesy of HBO Max

The new comedy series “Rap Sh!t” follows two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group. The show stars Aida Osman and KaMillion.

“Trying”
Stream on Apple TV+ on July 22

July 2022 New TV: Trying
A still from “Trying” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Season three of the drama “Trying” returns this month, finding main characters Nikki and Jason waking up as new parents.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”
Stream on HBO Max on July 28

July 2022 New TV: Pretty Little Liars Original Sin
A still from “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” Courtesy of HBO Max

The spin-off of the original “Pretty Little Liars,” “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” takes place 20 years after the events of the original show, following a new set of teenage girls that are being tormented by an anonymous person who is making them pay for the sins of their parents.

“Surface”
Stream on Apple TV+ on July 29

July 2022 New TV: Surface
A still from “Surface” Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Surface” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury — which is suspected to have been the result of a suicide attempt — that’s left her with memory loss. The series follows the character as she tries to put her life back together and uncover what actually happened to her.

“Paper Girls”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 29

July 2022 New TV: Paper Girls
A still from “Paper Girls” Anjali Pinto/Prime Video

Based on the bestselling graphic novels, “Paper Girls” follows four paper girls in the early mornings after Halloween 1988 on their delivery route as they get caught between warring time travelers and are transported into the future.

“Uncoupled”
Stream on Netflix on July 29

July 2022 New TV: Uncoupled
Neil Patrick Harris in “Uncoupled” BARBARA NITKE/NETFLIX

“Uncoupled” tells the story of Michael (played by Neil Patrick Harris), a gay man whose partner leaves him after 17 years together. The series follows Michael as he confronts the hardships of losing who he thought was his soulmate and becoming single in his mid-40s.

READ MORE HERE: 

A Closer Look at the Victoria Era Costumes in ‘The Essex Serpent’ 

How ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Brings Modernity to the Period Drama Through Costumes 

How ‘The Offer’ Reimagined the World of ‘The Godfather’ Through Costumes

15 TV Shows to Watch in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

15 TV Shows to Watch in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

15 TV Shows to Watch in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

15 TV Shows to Watch in

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

15 TV Shows to Watch in

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

15 TV Shows to Watch in

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad