March 2022 will see the debut of an array of original TV shows across streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock and more.

Hulu is premiering several highly anticipated TV shows inspired by true events this month, including “The Dropout,” which stars Amanda Seyfried as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud for her failed medical venture, and “The Girl From Plainville,” which stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, the young woman convicted of manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself.

Peacock is also looking to real-life events for its new TV shows. The streaming service is debuting “Joe vs. Carol” this month, which is inspired by the real-life feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, two eccentric characters that came to prominence through Netflix’s 2020 docuseries, “Tiger King.”

Here, WWD rounds up 20 new TV shows to watch in March 2022. Read on for more.

“The Dropout”

Stream on Hulu on March 3

Amanda Seyfried in “The Dropout.” HULU

“The Dropout” is a dramatized retelling of the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of a Theranos, a failed blood testing startup, who was convicted of four charges of defrauding investors, three charges of defrauding patients, and one charge of conspiracy to defraud. Actress Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes in the limited series.

“Joe vs. Carol”

Stream on Peacock on March 3

Kate McKinnon in “Joe vs Carol.” Mark Taylor/Peacock

Inspired by Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin — who grew in prominence due to Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries — John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon star as the titular characters who feud over the former’s breeding of exotic animals.

“The Tourist”

Stream on HBO Max on March 3

Jamie Dornan in “The Tourist.” Courtesy of Ian Routledge/HBO Max

Jamie Dornan stars in “The Tourist” as a British man in Australia who is being pursued by a tank truck. After he suffers an accident and loses his memory, he embarks on a journey to find answers as figures from his past emerge.

“Star Trek: Picard”

Stream on Paramount+ on March 3

Whoopi Goldberg and Sir Patrick Stewart in “Star Trek: Picard.” Courtesy of CBS

Season two of the “Star Trek” spin-off focuses on Sir Patrick Stewart’s character Jean-Luc Picard and his crew as they embark on a new mission into the past. The show also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd and others.

“Our Flag Means Death”

Stream on HBO Max on March 3

A still from “Our Flag Means Death.” Courtesy of HBO Max/JAKE GILES NETTER

The comedy series tells the story of an English gentleman in the 18th century who trades his posh life to become the captain of a pirate ship named Revenge. The show stars Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo and others.

“Pieces of Her”

Stream on Netflix on March 4

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote in “Pieces of Her.” Courtesy of MARK ROGERS/NETFLIX

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the thriller that follows a woman who pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack takes place in their small town.

“Outlander”

Stream on Starz on March 6

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in “Outlander.” Courtesy of Starz/Robert Wilson

Hit period romance “Outlander” is returning with its sixth season this month as main characters Claire and Jamie (played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, respectively) face the impending Revolutionary War and its impact on their relationship.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Stream on HBO Max on March 6

A still from “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Courtesy of Warrick Page/HBO

The 10-episode drama gives a look at the professional and personal lives of some of the most well-known Lakers basketball players in the 1980s. The show stars John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Segel, Sally Field and others.

“Shining Vale”

Stream on Starz on March 6

A still from “Shining Vale.” Courtesy of Starz/Kat Marcinowski

Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino star in the horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves to a small town into a house where terrible things have taken place.

“Bust Down”

Stream on Peacock on March 10

A still from “Bust Down.” Courtesy of Peacock

“Bust Down” stars Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd as four casino employees who in an effort to better their lives end up on the wrong side of the casino bosses.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Stream on Apple TV+ on March 11

A still from “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Samuel L. Jackson stars in the new limited series as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family and friends. Robyn, an orphaned teenager becomes his caretaker and helps him on his journey trying out a new treatment that can restore his memory, which ultimately unveils shocking truths about the past, present and future.

“Upload”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 11

A still from “Upload.” Courtesy of Liane Hentscher/Amazon Studios

The second season of the sci-fi comedy is set in a technologically advanced future where main character Nathan, played by Robbie Amell, is torn between rekindling his relationship with his ex-girlfriend while still yearning for his “customer service angel” Nora.

“Minx”

Stream on HBO Max on March 17

A still from “Minx.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The 10-episode comedy is set in 1970s Los Angeles and focuses on a young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. The show stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

“WeCrashed”

Stream on AppleTV+ on March 18

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in “WeCrashed.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed” is inspired by the rise and fall of Adam Neumann, the Israeli businessman that founded commercial real estate company WeWork. Leto stars as Neumann and Hathaway stars as his wife, Rebekah.

“Life & Beth”

Stream on Hulu on March 18

Michael Cera and Amy Schumer in “Life & Beth.” HULU

Amy Schumer stars in the new comedy series as Beth, a woman who realizes her “great on paper” life may not be what she really wants. Schumer stars, writes and executive produces the show, which also stars Michael Cera, Susannah Flood and Yamaneika Saunders.

“Halo”

Stream on Paramount+ on March 24

A still from “Halo.” Courtesy of Paramount+

Based on the hit Xbox video game, the “Halo” live-action series focuses on the adventures of the Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and the conflict between humanity and the alien threat known as the Covenant.

“Bridgerton”

Stream on Netflix on March 25

A still from “Bridgerton.” Courtesy of LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The second season of Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama “Bridgerton” returns this month, now focusing on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, and his quest to find love. The season sees the return of stars Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan and others, as well as the addition of newcomer Simone Ashley. Season one heartthrob Regé-Jean Page (who played the Duke of Hastings) is not returning for the new season.

“The Girl From Plainville”

Stream on Hulu on March 29

Elle Fanning in “The Girl From Plainville.” HULU

Elle Fanning takes on the role of Michelle Carter in the Hulu series, which is inspired by the character’s true story of her “texting-suicide” case that involved her encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide.

“Moon Knight”

Stream on Disney+ on March 30

A still from “Moon Knight.” Courtesy of Disney+

Marvel Studios’ new TV series stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a gift shop employee with dissociative identity disorder who discovers he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, also known as Moon Knight. Both characters navigate their identities while investigating the mystery among Egypt’s powerful gods.

“Julia”

Stream on HBO Max on March 31

A still from “Julia.” Courtesy of HBO Max

The new comedy is inspired by famous cooking personality Julia Child and her long-running television series that pioneered the modern cooking show. The show stars Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford and others.

READ MORE HERE:

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Looks to Transitional 1960s Fashion

A Closer Look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s Transformation in ‘Pam & Tommy’

How ‘The Gilded Age’ Addresses ‘Old Money’ vs ‘New Money’ Through Costumes