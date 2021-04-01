Streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu are expanding their original content this April.

This month is seeing the debut of several new series, such as fantasy-themed series “Shadow and Bone” on Netflix and the dark comedy “Made for Love” on HBO Max. Hit TV shows are also making their returns this month, including “Younger,” which is premiering its seventh and final season on Paramount+, and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is debuting its fourth season on Hulu.

Streaming services are also releasing new documentaries and docu-series this month. Netflix, for one, is releasing “Worn Stories,” which takes inspiration from the Emily Spivack book and gives an in-depth look at the meaning behind people’s wardrobes. Hulu is releasing a documentary about the embattled co-working space company WeWork.

Here, WWD looks at 13 TV shows, films and documentaries to watch in April 2021. Read on for more.

“Worn Stories”

Stream on Netflix on April 1

Inspired by Emily Spivack’s book of the same name, “Worn Stories” tells the stories of a group of people from diverse backgrounds through their wardrobes. The docu-series dives into the deeper meaning behind articles of clothing and the larger message conveyed about a person and our culture.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime”

Watch on NBC on April 1

“Law & Order” fans have been eagerly waiting for the new “Organized Crime” crossover event, where fan-favorite Elliot Stabler, played by actor Christopher Meloni, returns to the franchise after leaving the original series a decade ago.

“Made for Love”

Stream on HBO Max on April 1

HBO Max’s new dark comedy follows Hazel Green, played by Cristin Milioti, who runs away from her billionaire husband after she discovers he implanted a monitoring chip in her brain to watch her and control her thoughts.

“Concrete Cowboy”

Stream on Netflix on April 2

Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star in the western-themed drama “Concrete Cowboy,” where a rebellious teenager spends time with his estranged father, who lives in an urban-cowboy community.

“WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn”

Stream on Hulu on April 2

Hulu’s latest documentary gives a close look at the tumultuous trajectory of coworking space company, WeWork, centering on its former chief executive officer, Adam Neumann. The documentary will include interviews with experts, journalists and former WeWork employees and members.

“This a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist”

Stream on Netflix on April 7

The four-part docu-series takes an in-depth look at one of the biggest art heists in history at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990. Iconic works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and other famous artists totaling more than $500 million were stolen during the heist.

“Them”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 9

Produced by Lena Waithe, “Them” is set in the 1950s and follows a Black family as they move to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. The anthology series gives a horror-themed look at racism during that time and the family’s struggle to assimilate into their new environment.

“Thunder Force”

Stream on Netflix on April 9

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer come together in Netflix’s new comedy film, “Thunder Force,” where two childhood best friends reunite and use their newly developed superpowers to defend their city.

“Younger”

Stream on Paramount+ and Hulu on April 15

Darren Star’s hit TV show “Younger” is returning for its seventh and final season this month. The show picks up from the last season’s finale, where Charles, played by Peter Hermann, proposed to Liza, played by Sutton Foster, and Hilary Duff’s character Kelsey makes a big decision in her career.

“Mare of Easttown”

Stream on HBO Max on April 18

The limited series, “Mare of Easttown” stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a detective living in a small town in Pennsylvania. Sheehan is tasked with investigating a local murder, and deals with the pressures of the case as well as her own personal struggles.

“Shadow and Bone”

Stream on Netflix on April 23

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling fantasy novel, “Shadow and Bone” tells the story of orphan Alina Starkov, who joins an army of magical soldiers and learns to use her powers to help set her country free.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Stream on Hulu on April 28

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is back for its fourth season later this month, following June (played by Elisabeth Moss) as she fights against Gilead — a totalitarian regime in what used to be the United States — as a rebel leader.

“The Mosquito Coast”

Stream on Apple TV+

Adapted from the best-selling novel by Paul Theroux, “The Mosquito Coast” follows inventor Allie Fox, played by Justin Theroux, as he uproots his family to Mexico as he finds himself on the run from the U.S. government.

