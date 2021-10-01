×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021

A guide to the new content hitting Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more streaming services this month.

19 New TV Shows, Movies and
A still from "Succession" season two HBO

A host of new TV shows, movies and documentaries will premiere in October 2021 on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Leading into Halloween, some streaming services are releasing content within the horror and thriller genres. Amazon Prime Video, for one, is continuing its collaboration with Blumhouse Productions for its “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology series, releasing four horror-themed movies this month. The streaming service is also debuting the new show, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” another adaptation of the 1973 Lois Duncan novel, which follows a group of teenagers haunted by a fatal car accident that took place the night of their graduation.

Many fan-favorite TV shows are also making their return this month, including Netflix’s thriller “You” for its third season, HBO’s drama “Succession” for its third season, HBO’s comedy “Insecure” for its fifth and final season and the beloved HBO comedy, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is returning for its 11th season.

Related Galleries

Here, WWD rounds up 19 new TV shows, movies and documentaries to watch this month.

“The Many Saints of Newark”
Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 1

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “The Many Saints of Newark.” HBO

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” prequel is hitting HBO Max and theaters in October. The film casts the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, to play a younger version of his fan-favorite character, Tony Soprano, as well as Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen and others.

“Diana: The Musical”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 1

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Diana: The Musical.” Netflix

Netflix is releasing a filmed version of Broadway’s “Diana” musical this month. The musical was set to debut on Broadway in March 2020, but was postponed to this November due to the pandemic. “Diana” will focus on the princess’ personal life and strained marriage to Prince Charles, while also addressing her untimely death.

“Welcome to the Blumhouse”
Films start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 1

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
Adriana Barraza stars in “Bingo Hell.” Brian Roedel/© 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions are continuing their collaboration this year with a series of four horror-themed anthology films. On Oct. 1, the streaming service will debut “Bingo Hell,” which tells the story of an elderly woman fighting against a mysterious businessman who takes over the local bingo hall, and “Black as Night,” which focuses on a teenage girl who battles a group of deadly vampires.

The following week on Oct. 8, Amazon Prime Video will release “The Manor,” which centers on a haunted assisted living facility, and “Madres,” which focuses on a young Mexican-American couple who discover a talisman in the rundown ranch they move to.

“On My Block”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 4

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “On My Block.” Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Netflix’s popular coming-of-age comedy “On My Block” is returning for its fourth and final season. The season presents a two-year time jump where the show’s friend group has gone their own ways, only to come back together when a secret is unburied.

“Among the Stars”
Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 6

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Among the Stars.” Disney+

The six-part docuseries provides an inside look at the world of NASA, focusing on astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy who is going on one last mission to space.

“Justin Bieber: Our World”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 8

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
Justin Bieber at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Justin Bieber’s latest documentary film follows the singer before his concert on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at the Beverly Hilton, which was his first concert in three years. The documentary provides behind-the-scenes footage and an inside look at Bieber’s personal life.

“Madame X”
Stream on Paramount+ on Oct. 8

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
Madonna at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The documentary gives an intimate look at Madonna’s “Madame X” concert tour. The documentary was filmed while Madonna was in Lisbon — which served as inspiration for the “Madame X” album — and includes performances by her children.

“Dopesick”
Stream on Hulu on Oct. 13

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
Michael Keaton in “Dopesick.” HULU

Starring Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” focuses on how one company served as the catalyst to the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history. The show also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, Kaitlyn Dever and others.

“Just Beyond”
Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 13

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Just Beyond.” Disney+

Disney+’s new anthology series is inspired by the writings of author R.L. Stine. The eight-episode series introduces a new cast of characters each episode, who go on a journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

“You”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 15

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “You.” Netflix

The highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s thriller show, “You,” is returning. The show picks up with main character, serial killer Joe Goldberg, settling into his new life as a husband and father and trying to move on from his lethal past.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 15

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Michael Desmond/Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel — which was also adapted for the well-known 1997 film — the new TV series follows a group of teenagers that are haunted by a fatal car accident that took place the night of their graduation.

“Succession”
Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 17

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Succession.” HBO

HBO’s hit show “Succession” is returning for its third season focusing on the tumultuous Roy family after Kendall outed his father, media mogul Logan Roy, for his criminal behavior at a press conference. The season sees the return of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun, among others, as well as new additions to the cast like Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody.

“Sex, Love and Goop”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 21

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Sex, Love and Goop.” Courtesy of NETFLIX

Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop company are teaming with Netflix again for a new reality TV series called “Sex, Love and Goop,” which follows a group of couples that learn methods to improve their relationships.

“Dune”
Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 22

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Dune” HBO

Sci-fi film “Dune” is debuting in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently after premiering at the Venice Film Festival last month. The film is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Frank Herbert and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others.

“Locke and Key”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 22

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Locke and Key.” AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, “Locke and Key” is back for its second season. The show follows the three Locke siblings as they find magical keys in their family’s ancestral home, which helps them uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding their father’s recent murder.

“Insecure”
Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 24

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Insecure.” Merie Weismiller Wallace

Issa Rae’s hit comedy, “Insecure,” is returning for its fifth and final season this month with the show’s beloved characters returning to continue navigating their relationships and figuring out the next chapter of their lives.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Stream on HBO Max in Oct. 24

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” HBO

The 11th season of hit comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is coming back to HBO this month starring beloved “Seinfeld” co-creator, Larry David, as an exaggerated version of himself.

“Swagger”
Stream on Apple TV+ on Oct. 29

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Swagger.” Apple TV+

The TV show takes inspiration from NBA player Kevin Durant’s life and explores the world of youth basketball. The show casts O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis and others.

“Colin in Black and White”
Stream on Netflix on Oct. 29

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021
A still from “Colin in Black and White.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and director Ava DuVernay are teaming up for a limited series that chronicles the football player’s life while tackling issues like race, class and culture. The series stars Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick and includes narration from Kaepernick himself.

READ MORE HERE: 

Everything to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Movie 

Who Are the Real-life Characters in the ‘House of Gucci’ Film? 

The 11 Standout Looks From the 2021 Tony Awards 

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

19 New TV Shows, Movies and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad