19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021

A host of new TV shows, movies and documentaries will premiere in October 2021 on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Leading into Halloween, some streaming services are releasing content within the horror and thriller genres. Amazon Prime Video, for one, is continuing its collaboration with Blumhouse Productions for its “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology series, releasing four horror-themed movies this month. The streaming service is also debuting the new show, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” another adaptation of the 1973 Lois Duncan novel, which follows a group of teenagers haunted by a fatal car accident that took place the night of their graduation.

Many fan-favorite TV shows are also making their return this month, including Netflix’s thriller “You” for its third season, HBO’s drama “Succession” for its third season, HBO’s comedy “Insecure” for its fifth and final season and the beloved HBO comedy, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is returning for its 11th season.

Here, WWD rounds up 19 new TV shows, movies and documentaries to watch this month.

“The Many Saints of Newark”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 1

A still from “The Many Saints of Newark.” HBO

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” prequel is hitting HBO Max and theaters in October. The film casts the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, to play a younger version of his fan-favorite character, Tony Soprano, as well as Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen and others.

“Diana: The Musical”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 1

A still from “Diana: The Musical.” Netflix

Netflix is releasing a filmed version of Broadway’s “Diana” musical this month. The musical was set to debut on Broadway in March 2020, but was postponed to this November due to the pandemic. “Diana” will focus on the princess’ personal life and strained marriage to Prince Charles, while also addressing her untimely death.

“Welcome to the Blumhouse”

Films start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 1

Adriana Barraza stars in “Bingo Hell.” Brian Roedel/© 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions are continuing their collaboration this year with a series of four horror-themed anthology films. On Oct. 1, the streaming service will debut “Bingo Hell,” which tells the story of an elderly woman fighting against a mysterious businessman who takes over the local bingo hall, and “Black as Night,” which focuses on a teenage girl who battles a group of deadly vampires.

The following week on Oct. 8, Amazon Prime Video will release “The Manor,” which centers on a haunted assisted living facility, and “Madres,” which focuses on a young Mexican-American couple who discover a talisman in the rundown ranch they move to.

“On My Block”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 4

A still from “On My Block.” Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Netflix’s popular coming-of-age comedy “On My Block” is returning for its fourth and final season. The season presents a two-year time jump where the show’s friend group has gone their own ways, only to come back together when a secret is unburied.

“Among the Stars”

Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 6

A still from “Among the Stars.” Disney+

The six-part docuseries provides an inside look at the world of NASA, focusing on astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy who is going on one last mission to space.

“Justin Bieber: Our World”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 8

Justin Bieber at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Justin Bieber’s latest documentary film follows the singer before his concert on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at the Beverly Hilton, which was his first concert in three years. The documentary provides behind-the-scenes footage and an inside look at Bieber’s personal life.

“Madame X”

Stream on Paramount+ on Oct. 8

Madonna at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The documentary gives an intimate look at Madonna’s “Madame X” concert tour. The documentary was filmed while Madonna was in Lisbon — which served as inspiration for the “Madame X” album — and includes performances by her children.

“Dopesick”

Stream on Hulu on Oct. 13

Michael Keaton in “Dopesick.” HULU

Starring Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” focuses on how one company served as the catalyst to the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history. The show also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, Kaitlyn Dever and others.

“Just Beyond”

Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 13

A still from “Just Beyond.” Disney+

Disney+’s new anthology series is inspired by the writings of author R.L. Stine. The eight-episode series introduces a new cast of characters each episode, who go on a journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

“You”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 15

A still from “You.” Netflix

The highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s thriller show, “You,” is returning. The show picks up with main character, serial killer Joe Goldberg, settling into his new life as a husband and father and trying to move on from his lethal past.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 15

A still from “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Michael Desmond/Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel — which was also adapted for the well-known 1997 film — the new TV series follows a group of teenagers that are haunted by a fatal car accident that took place the night of their graduation.

“Succession”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 17

A still from “Succession.” HBO

HBO’s hit show “Succession” is returning for its third season focusing on the tumultuous Roy family after Kendall outed his father, media mogul Logan Roy, for his criminal behavior at a press conference. The season sees the return of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun, among others, as well as new additions to the cast like Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody.

“Sex, Love and Goop”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 21

A still from “Sex, Love and Goop.” Courtesy of NETFLIX

Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop company are teaming with Netflix again for a new reality TV series called “Sex, Love and Goop,” which follows a group of couples that learn methods to improve their relationships.

“Dune”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 22

A still from “Dune” HBO

Sci-fi film “Dune” is debuting in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently after premiering at the Venice Film Festival last month. The film is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Frank Herbert and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others.

“Locke and Key”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 22

A still from “Locke and Key.” AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, “Locke and Key” is back for its second season. The show follows the three Locke siblings as they find magical keys in their family’s ancestral home, which helps them uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding their father’s recent murder.

“Insecure”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 24

A still from “Insecure.” Merie Weismiller Wallace

Issa Rae’s hit comedy, “Insecure,” is returning for its fifth and final season this month with the show’s beloved characters returning to continue navigating their relationships and figuring out the next chapter of their lives.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Stream on HBO Max in Oct. 24

A still from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” HBO

The 11th season of hit comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is coming back to HBO this month starring beloved “Seinfeld” co-creator, Larry David, as an exaggerated version of himself.

“Swagger”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Oct. 29

A still from “Swagger.” Apple TV+

The TV show takes inspiration from NBA player Kevin Durant’s life and explores the world of youth basketball. The show casts O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis and others.

“Colin in Black and White”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 29

A still from “Colin in Black and White.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and director Ava DuVernay are teaming up for a limited series that chronicles the football player’s life while tackling issues like race, class and culture. The series stars Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick and includes narration from Kaepernick himself.

